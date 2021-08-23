CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Existing home sales rose in July, inventory ticked higher

By ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dAFuY_0baFrHV500

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose for the second consecutive month in July, though only modestly from a year ago, suggesting the red-hot housing market may be cooling a little.

Existing homes sales rose 2% last month from June to a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Monday. That’s greater than the 5.82 million economists were expecting, according to FactSet.

Sales rose only 1.5% from July last year. By comparison, sales in June jumped about 23% from a year earlier, when many states were still in a pandemic lockdown.

“Sales are still running above pre-pandemic conditions, but appear to be settling down,” said Lawrence Yun, the NAR’s chief economist.

The median U.S. home price climbed 17.8% from a year ago to $359,900, near the all-time high it set in June, NAR said. That annual gain was more modest than the 20%-25% year-over-year increases seen earlier this year.

“Clearly, the home price growth is moderating,” Yun said.

Sales of homes above $500,000 rose last month while those below that tier fell, helped skew the median price higher.

Would-be homebuyers who have been trying to navigate the most competitive market in more than a decade had perhaps a wider selection to consider at the end of July, when the inventory of unsold homes stood at 1.32 million. That's an increase of 7.3% from June, but it's still down 12% from July last year. At the current sales pace, the unsold inventory amounts to a 2.6-month supply, the NAR said.

With so few homes up for sale, it has become routine for anyone putting a house on the market to receive multiple offers that exceed the asking price, and many sell within days. In July, homes typically remained on the market 17 days before getting snapped up. That's unchanged from June, but down from 22 days in July 2020.

“I expect we’ll have more inventory in upcoming months,” Yun said.

First-time homebuyers made up 30% of all transactions last month, down from 31% in June and 34% a year ago. These buyers have to contend with fewer homes for sale in the more affordable end of the market and competition from all-cash buyers, often investors. Some 23% of homes sold in July were paid for with cash, unchanged from June and up from 16% in July last year.

Still, first-time buyers continue to benefit from ultra-low mortgage rates. The average interest rate on a 30-year mortgage eased last week to 2.86%, according to Freddie Mac. The benchmark rate, which reached a peak this year of 3.18% in April, stood at 2.99% a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
47K+
Followers
62K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Yun
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Price#Home Sales#Rose#Mortgage#Factset#Nar#Freddie Mac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the City Where Home Prices Are Being Slashed

The residential real estate market in the U.S. has been on an unprecedented run. Partially due to the migration of people from the largest coastal cities during the COVID-19 pandemic, home prices in mid-sized and smaller cities have increased — by double digits in the majority of cases. The carefully followed S&P Case-Shiller home price […]
Colorado Springs, COouttherecolorado.com

Red-hot Colorado Springs housing market may be cooling 'a little bit'

The Colorado Springs-area housing market remained hot in August, though there are signs that it might cooling slightly. A new Pikes Peak Association of Realtors report shows 1,870 single-family and patio homes were sold in August, which Gazette historical data indicate was second only to the record of 1,978 sales in July 2020. Historically low mortgage rates have helped drive demand, real estate industry experts have said.
Real Estatephillyvoice.com

Where are the most overvalued housing markets in the United States?

Home prices in the United States have been on an upward tear over the past year and change, a trend driven by high demand for houses, stiff competition among buyers and a limited supply of properties. Newly released data from Redfin shows the national median home sale price increased 16%...
Real EstatePosted by
Fortune

Homebuyers just got more good news

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. housing market—which has been on an absolute tear this year—is losing some of its exuberance. New data from realtor.com shows that the number of homes available for sale inched up 5.7% in August....
Real Estatethemreport.com

Despite Rise in Inventory, Mortgage Application Volume Declines

The MBA’s Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 1.9% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week. The Refinance Index decreased 3% from the previous week and was 4% lower than the same week one year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 0.2% from one week earlier. The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week, 18% lower than the same week one year ago.
Real EstateNews4Jax.com

What’s new lately with housing? Are we headed for a market crash?

Just in the past few weeks, the Biden administration announced it would take steps to address a severe housing shortage in the U.S. President Joe Biden now plans to create and sell about 100,000 affordable homes over the next three years using existing funds, according to the White House. “Demand...
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Home buyer optimism reverses trend in August

With coronavirus worries keeping mortgage rates low and consumers expecting home prices to top out, the share of those feeling optimistic about the housing market increased in August, according to the latest Fannie Mae Home Purchase Sentiment Index. The share of consumers who felt it was a good time to...
Real Estatephillyvoice.com

Is the red-hot U.S. housing market cooling off?

Any assessment of the U.S. housing market over the past year and change would be remiss to leave out the unique circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic. Soaring prices, voracious demand and sustained low interest rates have not been such powerful market forces in a vacuum. They reflect the period we’ve been living through, one that turbocharged an environment marked by high demand and low inventory of existing single-family homes.
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Daily Mortgage Rates Keep Rising | September 8, 2021

The interest rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages moved up to 3.273%, marking the fourth straight day of increases. Almost all loans types are starting the day with higher rates, with the exception of the 10/1 adjustable-rate mortgage which dropped nearly 0.5 percentage points. Although rates have been rising over the...
Real Estateiebusinessdaily.com

Nationwide housing prices take record jump

U.S. housing prices rose 18 percent in July, the highest year-over-year increase since 1976, according to data released today. That increase was fueled by low mortgage rates, low supply and a rebounding economy, according to Core Logic’s Home Price Index Report for the seventh month of the year. Expected increases...
Real Estatesimplifyingthemarket.com

Home Price Appreciation Is Skyrocketing in 2021. What About 2022?

One of the major story lines over the last year is how well the residential real estate market performed. One key metric in the spotlight is home price appreciation. According to the latest indices, home prices are skyrocketing this year. Here are the latest percentages showing the year-over-year increase in...
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Watauga County, NCaveryjournal.com

Land listings see surge In sales

With the unofficial start to Fall in the High Country under way, Realtors® in the area are preparing for the second round of the selling season. But with residential inventory dwindling, buyers are moving on to land purchases. Land sales are growing as buyers are realizing that in order to have a piece of mountain living, their options may lead them to vacant lots to build their homes.
Bartonville, ILpeoriastandard.com

Top 10 Bartonville, Illinois home sales for July 2021

These are the top 10 home sales for Bartonville, Illinois in July 2021, according to BlockShopper.com. In July 2021, there were 16 homes sold, with a median home sale price of $95,000 in Bartonville. Top 10 home sales in Bartonville for July 2021. BuyerAddressSale Price. 4813 Wanda Ave.$145,000. 115 Paradise...
Real Estateinvesting.com

4 Homebuilder Stocks to Avoid as the Housing Market Cools Off

Backlogs in construction and rising commodity prices led to tight supply in the housing market, thus creating a surge in housing prices over the past year. However, as demand has started to decline lately, homebuilder stocks Lennar (LEN), KB Home (NYSE:KBH), Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), and LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) might witness a correction in the near term.The proliferation of remote work, low mortgage rates, and diminished supply caused an increase in the U.S. new home sales in July 2021 by 1% following a significant decline for three straight months. Demand for homes is slowing in response to higher prices.
Peoria, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Inventory of unsold homes increased nationally this month, Peoria follows suit

The national housing market has seen gains in inventory and median home price over the last month, and the local industry in Peoria is reflecting those gains. The inventory of unsold homes nationally increased 7.3% to 1.32 million from June to July – equivalent to 2.6 months of the monthly sales pace, according to a recent report from the National Association of Realtors.
BusinessWashington Post

Mortgage rates are stuck in a holding pattern

As the summer wound down, mortgage rates stagnated. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate — the most popular home loan product — has barely budged for more than a month. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average crept up to 2.88 percent with an average 0.7 point. (Points are fees paid to a lender equal to 1 percent of the loan amount. They are in addition to the interest rate.) It was 2.87 percent a week ago and 2.86 percent a year ago. Since the 30-year fixed average jumped from 2.77 percent to 2.87 percent in early August, it has essentially held steady the past five weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy