This is a great hike for the bird and/or mushroom enthusiast!. Moderate in terms of difficulty (though on the difficult end of moderate if balance is an issue due to rocks, roots and narrow bridges), the well marked Sanborn River Loop path, near Greenwood, meanders along the river’s edge for a mile or so. Aside from the birds chattering, the river gurgling and Bogey’s tags clanging, there was not a sound to be heard – no hum of the highway or buzz of air traffic. It was utterly peaceful.