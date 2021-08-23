Latino Village returns to NYS Fair with wine coquito slushies, music, drag show, more
For a third year, the Latino Village celebration is coming to the 2021 New York State Fair with delicious food, music, and an even bigger drag show this year. Running for four days from Sept. 3-6 on Labor Day weekend, the Latino Village will pop up in front of the Youth Building at the west end of the fairgrounds. The event will utilize the Talent Showcase Stage for all of their entertainment throughout the weekend.www.newyorkupstate.com
Comments / 0