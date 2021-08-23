UPMC launches cancer drug development firm Novasenta

One of UPMC’s newest companies, Novasenta, has opened up offices and a lab space at The Riveria in South Oakland. Novasenta is a Pittsburgh-based drug discovery firm that focuses on immunotherapy treatment for cancer and is backed by a $20 million seed round that included UPMC Enterprises. It was founded by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and University of Pittsburgh researchers Dr. Robert Ferris, Dario Vignali and Greg Delgoffe. Its CEO is Mani Mohindru, who was hired in April. She has been CEO of CereXis Inc and CFO and chief strategy officer of Cara Therapeutics Inc., among other roles in the biotech industry.