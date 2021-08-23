Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

UPMC launches cancer drug development firm Novasenta

By Paul J. Gough
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of UPMC’s newest companies, Novasenta, has opened up offices and a lab space at The Riveria in South Oakland. Novasenta is a Pittsburgh-based drug discovery firm that focuses on immunotherapy treatment for cancer and is backed by a $20 million seed round that included UPMC Enterprises. It was founded by UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and University of Pittsburgh researchers Dr. Robert Ferris, Dario Vignali and Greg Delgoffe. Its CEO is Mani Mohindru, who was hired in April. She has been CEO of CereXis Inc and CFO and chief strategy officer of Cara Therapeutics Inc., among other roles in the biotech industry.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Upmc#Drugs#Cancer Treatment#Novasenta#Upmc Enterprises#University Of Pittsburgh#Cerexis Inc#Cfo#Cara Therapeutics Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
Related
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Financial World

Manhattan’s Pfizer to buy cancer drug developer Trillium in $2.3 billion buyout deal

Pfizer Inc., the Manhattan, New York City-headquartered biotechnology and pharmaceutical company which has been one of the largest contributors of a global-scale vaccination campaign, COVAX, had been in an advanced staged talk to purchase a Canadian cancer drug developer Trillium Therapeutics Inc in a $2.26 billion takeover deal, suggesting a sagacious move what in effect would bolster the pandemic vaccine manufacturer’s portfolio of blood cancer therapies.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

UPMC launches immunotherapies startup in South Oakland

UPMC has launched a biotech company in South Oakland with a $20 million push in Series A funding. Novasenta Inc. is developing cancer immunotherapies that target mechanisms inside tumors. UPMC’s funding came through the hospital giant’s venture capital arm, UPMC Enterprises, which is located in Bakery Square. The company was...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Working to Tackle Drug Resistance in Oncology Patients, Tyra Aims for $100 Million IPO

California-based Tyra Biosciences aspires to raise a $100 million IPO, according to its S-1 form filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission late last week. The biotech company works to tackle the high-impact problem of drug resistance emerging in oncology patients who initially responded to targeted therapies. Tyra is focused on targeting that acquired resistance with purpose-built drugs.
Pittsburgh, PAupmc.com

UPMC Enterprises’ Portfolio Company, Novasenta, Takes Flight

UPMC Enterprises is proud to officially announce that a new portfolio company, Novasenta, has opened its doors to a new laboratory space on Technology drive in Pittsburgh. Novasenta discovers novel therapeutic targets to transform medicine in cancer and other debilitating diseases by using a proprietary, comprehensive screening platform. Created in...
Medical & BiotechNew York Post

Pfizer to buy cancer drug maker Trillium for $2.3B

Pfizer, maker of one of the top selling COVID-19 vaccines, said Monday it plans to buy all the shares of cancer drug maker Trillium that it doesn’t own for $2.26 billion. Pfizer said it will pay $18.50 a share for the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based drug maker. The price represents a 118-percent premium to the stock’s 60-day weighted average price, the companies said in a press release.
Industrypharmaceutical-technology.com

EC approves Pfizer’s Xeljanz for arthritis conditions in juvenile patients

The European Commission (EC) has approved Pfizer’s Xeljanz (tofacitinib) to treat active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) and juvenile psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in individuals aged two and above. The indication is for patients who did not respond well to prior treatment with disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Xeljanz is an oral...
CancerBirmingham Star

'K'taka mulls to provide medicines for cancer treatment'

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that the government is mulling to set up a society to provide medicines for cancer treatment at concessional rates. While speaking at the inaugural programme of the OPD block at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, which...
CancerPosted by
Reuters

Roche gets FDA approval for diagnostic tumour test

ZURICH, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration for its Ventana MMR RxDx panel, a diagnostic test to help identify patients with solid tumours which could turn cancerous, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday. The test evaluates a panel of DNA...
Technologypharmatimes.com

BMS advances AI-designed drug candidate into development

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) is to in-license an immune-modulating drug candidate created by artificial intelligence(AI)-driven pharmatech Exscientia. Exscientia currently has two active collaborations with BMS, which together focus on multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology and immunology. It’s the first candidate in a multi-target collaboration between Exscientia and BMS to reach...
Cancerfdanews.com

Sutro Biopharma Gains Fast Track Status for Ovarian Cancer Drug

Sutro Biopharma has won FDA Fast Track designation for STRO-002, its experimental ovarian cancer antibody-drug conjugate. The agency granted the designation for treatment of women with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who have undergone at least one previous line of therapy. The drug has shown “encouraging”...
CancerMedCity News

FDA decision for GSK drug opens door to treatment of more cancer patients

A GlaxoSmithKline drug for treating endometrial cancer with a certain genetic signature can now be used for solid tumors that have that same mutation regardless of where in the body the tumors are found. The expanded FDA approval for the GSK drug, Jemperli, positions the immunotherapy for a broader market but it still has a long way to go to catch up to Merck’s blockbuster drug, Keytruda.
Cancerpharmaceutical-technology.com

Exelixis and Invenra expand partnership to develop cancer antibodies

Exelixis and Invenra have extended their discovery and licensing partnership to include 20 more oncology targets for multi-specific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and the development of other biologic candidates. In May 2018, the companies collaborated to discover and develop mono-specific and multi-specific antibodies for integration into new biologic therapies to treat...
Healthbiospace.com

FDA Slams Sesen Bio with CRL for Bladder Cancer Drug

Shares of Sesen Bio have plunged nearly 70% since Friday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its lead candidate, Viceneum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs) as a treatment for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). In its Complete Response Letter, the FDA said it is unable to approve...
Healthbiospace.com

Moderna to Launch Clinical Trials for mRNA-Based HIV Vaccine

Moderna is expected to launch a human clinical trial as early as this week for an mRNA-based vaccine against HIV. In a post to ClinicalTrials.gov last week, the company indicated it is looking for 56 people ages 18 to 50 who are HIV-negative. The trial is expected to launch on...
CancerMedicalXpress

Actionable metastatic cancer genome is remarkably stable over time, despite treatment with drugs

A one-time analysis of entire-tumor DNA is almost always sufficient to find all DNA errors that may be relevant for treating metastatic cancer. This is because actionable DNA errors remain remarkably stable over time, despite treatment with drugs. This discovery was made by Dutch researchers in a study led by the Netherlands Cancer Institute. They published their findings on August 9 online in the scientific journal Nature Medicine.
Santa Monica, CAbizjournals

Headspace and Ginger merge to form $3 billion mental health tech giant

Ginger and Headspace, two leading digital health companies focused on mental health, have agreed to merge to create a $3 billion combined company known as Headspace Health. The companies said Headspace Health will employ more than 800 people and serve more than 2,700 enterprise clients and health plans around the world, with combined bookings by the end of 2021 close to $300 million.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Merck KGaA Pulls Plug On GSK-Partnered Cancer Drug Trial

Merck KGaA's (OTC: MKGAF) announced that a Phase 2 trial of bintrafusp alfa had been discontinued, as an independent data monitoring committee has determined the study is unlikely to meet its goal of improving overall survival. The INTR@PID BTC 055 trial examined the drug as a first-line treatment for patients...

Comments / 0

Community Policy