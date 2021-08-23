Newman Regional Health announces relocation of Newman Therapy Services
Newman Regional Health has announced the official relocation of Newman Therapy Services, an outpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy facility. Effective today, Aug. 23, all Newman Therapy Services patients will be seen at the new location on-site at Newman Regional Health, 1201 West 12th Ave., with entry through Entrance G. This entrance is the old emergency room entrance on the southeast side of the hospital.www.emporiagazette.com
