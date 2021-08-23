Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Morning Show's Season 2 trailer reveals the casting of Will Arnett

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Arnett will play Doug Klassen, the agent of Jennifer Aniston's Alex. "Arnett’s casting had not been previously announced," says TVLine's Michael Ausiello. "Even stranger, the press materials make no mention of his involvement." ALSO: The Morning Show trailer contains a Friends reference.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Michael Ausiello
Person
Will Arnett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Morning Show
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Comicscgmagonline.com

Star Wars Visions Shows Off Its Cast in New Trailer

Lucasfilm has released a new trailer featuring the Japanese and English voice cast of its upcoming anime-inspired anthology series, Star Wars Visions. Part of the series’ new slate, Star Wars Visions is set to premiere exclusively on September 22nd and will tell Star Wars stories through the tradition and style of Japanese anime. Each of the shorts in the series will have its own style with Lucasfilm partnering with the anime industry’s most talented studios. Lucasfilm is partnering with Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio, Studio Colorido, TRIGGER, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru and Production I.G. to produce nine shorts.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Reese Witherspoon Fights For Her Job in Game-Changing The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer

Watch: Jennifer Aniston Says "The Morning Show" Role Felt "Oddly Natural" The new trailer for AppleTV+'s The Morning Show season two shows the aftermath of the "wreckage" following a shocking finale, "to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play," according to Apple TV+. Lead stars and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reprise their respective roles as Alex (Aniston) and Bradley (Witherspoon) as the battle for the role of network UBA's morning anchor slot continues.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Gone for Good Season 2 release date, cast, trailer, synopsis, and more

Gone for Good is now available to stream on Netflix. Eyes are on whether there will be a second season. Here’s what we know about Gone for Good Season 2. Netflix has brought us another fast-paced, twisty Harlan Coben adaptation. Gone for Good follows a man who has to dig up the past to help figure out a case from the present. Just like so many other Harlan Coben novels, it brings a mixture of crime thriller and psychological drama.
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

‘Stargirl’ Season 2 Episode 2 Photos, Plot, Cast and Trailer

The CW’s Stargirl season two, episode one, introduced what’s expected to be one of this season’s most entertaining new characters, Green Lantern’s daughter Jade/Jennifer-Lynn Harden (played by Ysa Penarejo). In an interview with EW, Geoff Johns introduced the character in the series’ second season. “She is the perfect foil for Courtney because she is literally everything Courtney thought she was in season 1 — she is the daughter of a huge superhero, and she has this great power. So Courtney sees Jennie as kind of the perfect hero, what Courtney thought she was, and it makes Courtney, as she says, feel less than and she can’t help it, it just happens,” said Johns.
ComicsAnime News Network

Child of Kamiari Month Anime Film's Trailer Reveals More Cast, October 8 Debut

The official website for cretica universal's Child of Kamiari Month (Kamiari no Kodomo) anime film project began streaming the full trailer for the film on Friday. The trailer previews the film's theme song "Kanna" by singer-songwriter miwa, and also reveals new cast members and the film's October 8 opening. The...
ComicsPosted by
TVLine

Star Wars: Visions: Disney+ Anime Anthology Reveals Trailers, Voice Casts

Disney+ has released trailers, in both Japanese and with English dubbing, for Star Wars: Visions, an anthology series from Lucasfilm that tells new stories in the style and tradition of Japanese anime. The nine-part series will be released in its entirety on Wednesday, Sept. 22; the English-dubbed trailer appears above, the Japanese-language trailer is embedded down below. “Lucasfilm is partnering with seven of the most talented anime studios in Japan to bring their signature style and unique vision of the Star Wars galaxy to this inspired new series,” EP and Lucasfilm VP of franchise content James Waugh said in a statement. “Their...
TV SeriesOk Magazine

'The Morning Show' Tackles Power Struggles, Covid-19 & Race In The Drama's Second Season: Watch The Trailer

The first season finale of The Morning Show was gripping, to say the least. Fans have been waiting to see how the drama would unfold after Jennifer Aniston's Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon’s Bradley Jackson called out their network for being complicit in the misdealings of former anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) — who had been accused of sexual misconduct — live on the air.
TV & Videosidownloadblog.com

Apple TV+ shares official trailer for upcoming second season of ‘The Morning Show’ ahead of September 17 premiere

It has been a long time coming, and a long time in the works, but we’re finally about to see the second season of one of Apple TV+‘s launch shows. And in an effort to help build up some attention for the upcoming premiere of the sophomore season of the drama, Apple today has shared the first official trailer. And unlike the first teaser trailer, we get a better feel for the stories that will unfold this season.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Foundation’ Trailer Reveals How Apple Will Turn Isaac Asimov’s Book Series Into a TV Show

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for and some new images from its upcoming adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s “Foundation.” Asimov’s stories were first published in the 1940s as short stories and later (in the 1950s) turned into a trilogy. But in 1981 he returned to the world, adding both sequels and prequels. Now, the saga gets a new life as dramatic television, the first season of which premieres on Sept. 24 with its first two (of 10) episodes and then drops a new episode weekly on Fridays up to and including Nov. 19. The story follows a band of exiles who learn...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Goldbergs will incorporate George Segal's death into its Season 9 premiere

“He passed away two days before we wrapped for the season, so we couldn’t address it,” star Wendi McLendon-Covey said at the TV press tour. “Our first episode of season nine — it’s tradition every time we open a season, it’s always a movie tribute — so I gotta hand it to our writers that we are doing a movie tribute that actually takes us on the journey of where to spread Pops’ ashes. So it is not only a traditional tribute, but it’s hysterically funny.” McLendon-Covey didn't reveal which movie the premiere will use.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Flash's final season premiere will kick off a five-part "Armageddon" crossover event

Starting with the Nov. 16 Season 8 premiere, the "Armageddon" event will feature Batwoman's Javicia Leslie and Black Lightning's Cress Williams, plus Brandon Routh as The Atom, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. Additionally, Neil McDonough and Tom Cavanagh return as Damien Darhk and Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash. Williams and McNamara will reprise their roles after the finales of their respective shows, Black Lightning and Arrow. Here's the official logline for "Armageddon": "A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Nine Perfect Strangers seems like it was written by a Prestige TV algorithm

"Prestige television is omnipresent at this point," says Scacchi Koul. "It sometimes seems like there’s a race to be The Most Serious Television Show, to pull off the most high-concept execution of a story, with the most contemporary relevance, gorgeous visuals, stirring soundtrack, moody opening credits, and three to five very famous actors who are daring to stoop to the gutters of television. The Undoing, The White Lotus, The Flight Attendant, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit — we watch them all. At first, Nine Perfect Strangers looks like yet another prestige offering. It stars Nicole Kidman (always a tell) and several other big-name actors. It’s an adaptation of another novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, and boy, does it feel like it: There's a stunning set and white ladies in caftans swanning around in their misery. But unlike some of its predecessors, the eight-episode drama is trash in prestige clothing. It seems to have been written by an algorithm that fed on every critically successful drama of the last 20 years, then spat out a meandering, expository, and convoluted approximation. A major part of its allure is in its marketing, the presupposition that it has to be good because it looks like great shows that came before it and because it has a cast that absolutely slaps. Yet Nine Perfect Strangers is unequivocally and almost unabashedly bad; I will watch every second of it, probably twice." Koul adds that Nine Perfect Strangers "has everything going for it, which makes its failures even more striking...The show takes every cliché from every drama. Perhaps that's why it's so oddly watchable...But don’t expect Nine Perfect Strangers to pull off what its predecessors did. Big Little Lies and The White Lotus were satisfying and gripping, perfect for binge-watching or slow-drip viewing. Their characters were compelling and upsetting, frustrating and familiar. Nine Perfect Strangers is the Diet Pepsi of the prestige television landscape; it seems to bear the same markers of its brethren, but god, when you suck it back, does it ever taste like sh*t."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Watch Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt trailer

Lauren Ash and RuPaul star in the adult animated series based on the popular Twitter account about an aunt whose motto is: "If life gives you lemons, turn that sh*t into Mike’s Hard Lemonade." Chicago Party Aunt premieres Sept. 17.

Comments / 0

Community Policy