NBC taps British comedian Michael McIntyre to host the U.S. version of the BBC game show The Wheel

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
McIntyre, who created The Wheel in 2020 with producing partner Dan Baldwin, hosts the UK version and will now host and exec produce the NBC adaptation.

