John Oliver tapes his final Last Week Tonight from "The Void" away from the studio

Primetimer
 3 days ago
Oliver said goodbye to "The Void" Sunday. He'll return to the studio on Sept. 17 after a year and a half away due to the COVID crisis. But it hasn't been decided if Oliver will do his show in front of a studio audience.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
TV & VideosVulture

John Oliver’s Last Jeopardy! Laugh Is Kind of Like a Comedy Daily Double

Don’t let the buzzer hit you on the way out. Former Jeopardy! host Mike Richards stepped down from his position last week after his troubling history of misogynistic and insensitive comments was unearthed to the public. (This man enjoyed joking about “booby pictures” at the age of … 40.) And like the rest of game-show nation, John Oliver is in celebration mode. Starting Sunday’s Last Week Tonight episode with a final word on the Jep-tastrophe, Oliver likened Richards, who still remains as the show’s executive producer, to a “smirking golf bag” that “was demoted from hosting Jeopardy! to merely running it.” Last Week Tonight also teased Richards in its opening-credits sequence with a dissolving “Postus Hostus” visual gag.
CelebritiesPosted by
GoldDerby

Can Conan O’Brien finally win Best Variety Series? These Experts say he’ll upset ‘Last Week Tonight’

Conan O’Brien took over NBC’s “Late Night” in 1993 — 28 years ago. But after almost three decades in late night he still hasn’t won the top Emmy for variety programs. This past June he ended his latest venture, TBS’s “Conan,” after 11 years on the air, and the television academy subsequently welcomed him back to the race for Best Variety Talk Series. Can he dethrone the five-time reigning champ “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”? Though O’Brien’s “Late Night” started in 1993, he wasn’t nominated for the top award until 2003, at which point the Jon Stewart extended universe started...
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Showtime boss reflects on canceling Ray Donovan, says wrap-up movie is set to premiere early next year

“It’s a very difficult decision sometimes,” Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine said at the TV press tour of canceling Ray Donovan last year after seven seasons. “In the best of cases you can plan for it, and it can be a nice gentle landing; Homeland had a beautiful finale in that regard as did Shameless, and sometimes it can’t be planned and circumstances just make the decision a little more abrupt, and sadly that was the case with Ray. I don’t think it was ending it after seven seasons— although some people would like it to go on forever— I think it was the abruptness of the cancellation.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Journalist Claire McNear went from writing a Jeopardy! history book to becoming part of the show's history after Mike Richards stepped down as host

Last year, McNear's book Answers in the Form of Questions: A Definitive History and Insider's Guide to Jeopardy! was released, coincidentally, two days after Alex Trebek's death. "Nine months later, McNear’s report for The Ringer on the man who had been chosen to succeed Trebek — the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards — would change the course of that history," writes The New York Times' Julia Jacobs, in an interview with McNear, who listened to all 41 episodes of Richards' podcast The Randumb Show in digging up his offensive comments. What led McNear to his podcast? "He has talked about it in interviews but also, literally, it’s listed — or at least it was — in his official Jeopardy.com bio, that he hosted a comedy news show as a college student called 'The Randumb Show,'" she says. "And I tried to find as much as I could about that show, but it was all taped in the ’90s. It did lead me to the podcast with the exact same name, which is the one that he hosted as the executive producer of The Price Is Right.” At what point did she start to become unsettled by his comments? "It became extremely clear to me very quickly that those things were kind of dotted throughout the episode: He uses sexist language; he uses ableist language; he uses ugly slurs and stereotypes," she says. "There’s a lot of stuff that we did not transcribe in the story that is in there and paints this broader picture of what The Price Is Right was like as a workplace. And he was the co-executive producer at the time — he was the boss, and he was mostly just talking to his employees." McNear adds that the listening/reporting process is "not like what they show in the movies." ALSO: TMZ reports LeVar Burton was never seriously considered as Jeopady! host.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Flash's final season premiere will kick off a five-part "Armageddon" crossover event

Starting with the Nov. 16 Season 8 premiere, the "Armageddon" event will feature Batwoman's Javicia Leslie and Black Lightning's Cress Williams, plus Brandon Routh as The Atom, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. Additionally, Neil McDonough and Tom Cavanagh return as Damien Darhk and Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash. Williams and McNamara will reprise their roles after the finales of their respective shows, Black Lightning and Arrow. Here's the official logline for "Armageddon": "A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Goldbergs will incorporate George Segal's death into its Season 9 premiere

“He passed away two days before we wrapped for the season, so we couldn’t address it,” star Wendi McLendon-Covey said at the TV press tour. “Our first episode of season nine — it’s tradition every time we open a season, it’s always a movie tribute — so I gotta hand it to our writers that we are doing a movie tribute that actually takes us on the journey of where to spread Pops’ ashes. So it is not only a traditional tribute, but it’s hysterically funny.” McLendon-Covey didn't reveal which movie the premiere will use.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Nine Perfect Strangers seems like it was written by a Prestige TV algorithm

"Prestige television is omnipresent at this point," says Scacchi Koul. "It sometimes seems like there’s a race to be The Most Serious Television Show, to pull off the most high-concept execution of a story, with the most contemporary relevance, gorgeous visuals, stirring soundtrack, moody opening credits, and three to five very famous actors who are daring to stoop to the gutters of television. The Undoing, The White Lotus, The Flight Attendant, Mare of Easttown, The Queen’s Gambit — we watch them all. At first, Nine Perfect Strangers looks like yet another prestige offering. It stars Nicole Kidman (always a tell) and several other big-name actors. It’s an adaptation of another novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, and boy, does it feel like it: There's a stunning set and white ladies in caftans swanning around in their misery. But unlike some of its predecessors, the eight-episode drama is trash in prestige clothing. It seems to have been written by an algorithm that fed on every critically successful drama of the last 20 years, then spat out a meandering, expository, and convoluted approximation. A major part of its allure is in its marketing, the presupposition that it has to be good because it looks like great shows that came before it and because it has a cast that absolutely slaps. Yet Nine Perfect Strangers is unequivocally and almost unabashedly bad; I will watch every second of it, probably twice." Koul adds that Nine Perfect Strangers "has everything going for it, which makes its failures even more striking...The show takes every cliché from every drama. Perhaps that's why it's so oddly watchable...But don’t expect Nine Perfect Strangers to pull off what its predecessors did. Big Little Lies and The White Lotus were satisfying and gripping, perfect for binge-watching or slow-drip viewing. Their characters were compelling and upsetting, frustrating and familiar. Nine Perfect Strangers is the Diet Pepsi of the prestige television landscape; it seems to bear the same markers of its brethren, but god, when you suck it back, does it ever taste like sh*t."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Wire's George Pelecanos inks an overall deal with HBO that will include the drama series The Last One Left

Under the two-year deal, Pelecanos will develop and produce original content for the network, while continuing to serve as co-showrunner with David Simon on the HBO limited series We Own This City. Pelecanos' first project under the deal, The Last One Left, is based on John D. MacDonald’s novel, which he'll adapt with Megan Abbott. The logline: "In 1967 Miami, a pleasure cruiser carrying a wealthy deal-maker and his guests explodes en route to the Bahamas with only the captain found alive. The mysterious Gold Coast resident Crissy Harkinson may know far more about the explosion than she’s telling, and when Sam Boylston, the brother of one of the victims, arrives to find answers, he joins forces with Francisca Torcedo, who works for Crissy and has her own suspicions about her ambitious employer."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Watch Netflix's Chicago Party Aunt trailer

Lauren Ash and RuPaul star in the adult animated series based on the popular Twitter account about an aunt whose motto is: "If life gives you lemons, turn that sh*t into Mike’s Hard Lemonade." Chicago Party Aunt premieres Sept. 17.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Why The Wonder Years reboot is set in the same 1960s era as the original series

“We wanted to really take the opportunity to show a part of Black middle-class life that had not been seen before,” showrunner Saladin K. Patterson explained at the TV press tour. “Usually when you talk about the late ’60s, it’s talking about the struggle and the civil rights movement and things like that that are very valid and a part of our story as well, but the perspective of the Black middle class during that time specifically was something that I know stood out to Lee and then stood out to me as well when when we first started talking about doing a reimagining of the show.” ALSO: Elisha “E.J.” Williams says "I’m not gonna lie, I cried" re-enacting the painful moments from the 1960s.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Ted Lasso backlash was inevitable, but the Christmas episode supercharged the debate

"In accordance with the laws of TV physics, some version of this was always going to happen," says Kathryn VanArendonk. "The first season of Ted Lasso was so beloved, the universe simply could not sustain that same level of unanimity for the second season. With the acknowledgment that it’s terrible to overgeneralize, that debate around season two has gone mostly like this: Ted Lasso is not now and has never been a good show; it is overly sentimental and blind to its hero’s flaws; this season in particular lacks conflict and drive, criticisms countered by the response that all of those points are taking something perfectly lovely and dunking on it just for the perverted pleasure of yucking someone’s yum. If the fervor over Ted Lasso this season seems curiously intense (and, yes, totally exhausting), it may be because several elements of the show and the way it exists in the world have hypercharged the conversation about it. These are just my guesses, but if the whole season had been released all at once, I suspect there would not be this level of furor. If it were not a show about the nature of being good, I likewise have a feeling there’d be less outrage over it. And really, I think no small part of the Ted Lasso Discourse, sigh, is the fault of the out-of-season, mega-sentimental, momentum-halting Christmas episode. 'Carol of the Bells,' the second season’s fourth episode, is a largely stand-alone Christmas story, and it’s full to the brim with schmaltz and sweetness and all the other words we use for fiction that are also descriptions of food we think tastes good but have decided is unhealthy. From the perspective of 'what is season two of this show going to be about?' the episode is also a little galling. Ted Lasso’s first season came with silly but obvious stakes, framed by the tension of Rebecca wanting the football club she now owns to fail and the hapless but unexpectedly effective Ted slowly winning everyone over. But there’s no similarly tight arc immediately obvious in season two, and plunking this weird, empty Christmas story right at the point when the season was already starting to look aimless only exacerbates the impression that the whole show lacks friction. 'Carol of the Bells' makes it seem as though there are no real problems in Ted Lasso-land; there is only fuzziness and warmth and good holiday cheer."

