August 24, 2021 11:28 am (EST) Muhammadu Buhari has authored a thoughtful piece about Africa's struggle against terrorism in the Financial Times, his chosen outlet an indication that his audience is international rather than domestic. He observes that with the U.S. departure from Afghanistan, Africa has become the frontline of the “global war on terror”—though, as he says, it was never really global. The United States and other Western countries have devoted few resources to the struggle in Africa relative to the blood and treasure spent in the Middle East.