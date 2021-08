Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was left delighted with their 5-1 thumping of Leeds United. Bruno Fernandes struck a hat-trick on the day. Solskjaer said: "It creates and sets the mood when you see the fans driving to the stadium. You get the butterflies again. Suddenly it's a game that matters. We felt extra responsibility because it's been so long without them. They mean so much to us. To have that love from the fans is so important.