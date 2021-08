Enrollment numbers at area schools are holding steady for the 2021 school year, according to data provided by the districts. Washington School District saw the biggest decrease in enrollment, down 5.1 percent, or 206 students, this school year compared with last. Most of the decrease was in elementary school enrollment, which is down 9.1 percent with 180 fewer students than a year ago. Washington West is seeing the biggest drop in students, from 634 a year ago to 540 this year. Campbellton, Clearview and South Point each expect approximately 20 fewer students this school year. Both the high school and the middle school are seeing negligible increases in population, with each showing an enrollment increase of about six students.