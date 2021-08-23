Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Poland plans fence on Belarus border, offers aid to migrants

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Defense Ministry says it plans to build a fence along its border with Belarus and deploy more soldiers there to stop migrants seeking to enter the country. Poland and the three Baltic states — Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia — accuse Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of sending migrants from Afghanistan and Iraq across their borders, which are also the European Union’s external border. They say that’s part of Belarus’s “hybrid war” against the EU. Meanwhile, political tensions have been growing in Poland over 30 migrants stuck on the border with Belarus. On Monday, Poland said it was ready to send food, medicine and other humanitarian help to the group, which it says is in Belarusian territory.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Estonia#Associated Press Warsaw#Ap#Defense Ministry#Baltic#Belarusian#The European Union#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Iraq
Related
Militarydallassun.com

Saudis Sign Military Cooperation Agreement With Russia

Saudi Arabia and Russia have signed a military cooperation agreement at an arms expo outside Moscow. Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced on Twitter on August 24 that he signed the agreement with Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin "aimed at developing joint military cooperation between the two countries."
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

China and Russia show common front on Afghanistan

BEIJING, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Chinese and Russian leaders discussed Afghanistan on Wednesday, Chinese state media said, but did not echo the G7's call for the Taliban to allow people to flee the country after Aug. 31, as desperate crowds left behind by the withdrawal of U.S. troops continue to fear for their safety.
Europedallassun.com

Why Russia used to be called the USSR

For all of you who still wonder if these were two different countries. To answer this question, we have to go all the way back to the 15th-16th centuries, when Russia was formed as an independent country. It was then that it became known to the world as the Moscow Tsardom and, later, Muscovy, deriving its name from its capital, Moscow. Starting from this period, whenever you said "Russia", it would mean a different set of territories every dozen years or so - as the country kept expanding.
Worldrock947.com

Russia says ready to mediate in Afghanistan alongside China, U.S., Pakistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia, China, the United States and Pakistan are interested in serving as middlemen in resolving the crisis in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday. At the same time, he said, Russia opposes the ideas of allowing Afghan refugees to enter the ex-Soviet region of...
Politicsglobalvoices.org

Russia blames Azerbaijan for violating ceasefire

Russian authorities blamed Azerbaijan for violating the ceasefire agreement that was signed last November, as tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan continue to rise. This was the first time that Moscow explicitly blamed one side for violating the ceasefire. Previously ceasefire breaches were described in more neutral terms, urging both parties to respect the truce. “The Azerbaijani armed forces carried out two strikes using attack-type quadcopters on the position of the Nagorno-Karabakh armed formations. There were no casualties,” read the statement by Russia's Ministry of Defense on its website referring to clashes that took place on August 11.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

West demands that Russia return Crimea to Ukraine

Seven years later, Ukraine reopens, with the support of a large part of the international community and NATO, one of the harshest chapters in its recent history: the Russian annexation of the Crimean peninsula in February 2014. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, warned this Monday before the delegations of the 46 states and organizations that have signed together with Kiev the creation of the Crimean Platform: “It was a guarantee of stability for the region, now it has become a powder keg. From a tourist center to a military bridgehead for the expansion of the influence of the Russian Federation ”. “We are aware that our country will never be able to recover Crimea on its own, we need international support at a new level,” acknowledged the president, who has trusted that the synergy of all “should force Russia to sit at the table of talks”.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Russia's Putin, Italy's Draghi and France's Macron discuss Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed Afghanistan in separate phone calls on Thursday, highlighting the importance of addressing humanitarian issues in the country. The discussions came as G7 foreign ministers called for the international community to unite in...
Foreign Policywhdh.com

US reaches out to Russia, China on Afghan chaos

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is reaching out to top rivals Russia and China as the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate amid a scramble to evacuate Americans, other foreigners and at-risk Afghans from the Kabul airport. The outreach also comes amid concerns that either or both Moscow and Beijing...
PoliticsMetro International

Lithuania wants sanctions on Belarus for helping migrants cross to EU

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania has proposed that the European Union sanction Belarusian citizens and companies which it says are helping migrants cross into EU member states, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Tuesday. Lithuania and neighbouring EU states Poland and Latvia have reported an increase in the number of migrants,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy