House Speaker Nancy Pelosi chastised Congressmen Seth Moulton (D-MA) and Peter Meijer (R-MI) over the trip they took to Afghanistan while the country is in chaos. Moulton and Meijer announced on Tuesday that they secretly visited Kabul to observe the frantic efforts to evacuate Americans and U.S. allies from Afghanistan while the Taliban is seizing control over the country. Even with the increasing number of people flown out of Afghanistan in recent days, both congressmen feared America won’t be able to safely evacuate everyone before the August 31st deadline committed to by President Joe Biden.