Changes are on the way for public health’s free COVID-19 testing program in Glynn and Camden Counties. In Brunswick, the Glynn County Health Department and Southeast Georgia Health System are partnering to consolidate their COVID-19 testing programs. Beginning Monday, Aug. 23, public health will cease testing at the health department and will instead manage the COVID-19 testing site at the hospital. This partnership will reduce the burden on hospital staff while continuing to ensure access to free testing in the community.