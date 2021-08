Many people assume that support services for the products they buy are an unnecessary add-on to the overall cost of an item. For the individual consumer, this is often a fair assessment. But when it comes to complex business systems and workflows, support services are critical to ensuring continual success after an initial investment has been made. It’s more than just responsive technical support; it’s about business assurance — the peace of mind that comes with knowing that the organization’s technology investments are always functioning optimally to make people’s jobs easier and more productive.