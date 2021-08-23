Cancel
Portland, OR

Dueling demonstrators clash violently in Portland; shots fired near downtown protest

By Noelle Crombie, oregonlive.com
Anchorage Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Oregon -- Far right-wing demonstrators and left-wing protesters clashed Sunday in Portland, a conflict that was punctuated with gunfire on a downtown street. Dustin Brandon Ferreira, 37, a left-wing activist, said he was with other activists Sunday evening when a man used a slur against a Black man in the group and fired multiple rounds in their direction. Portland police said in an email that “the entire incident” is under investigation.

