Meet the photographer behind our bridal photos this month.

Daily Iberian
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne look at the stunning cover and bridal photos inside this month’s Acadiana Lifestyle will have a lot of people wondering who is responsible for those remarkable images. Meet Cameron Theyard. He is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about photographers and videographers in the area. The self-taught Lafayette native not only produced beautiful photos, he consistently wowed us with his creativity and skill during the photoshoot – and did we mention he just graduated high school? To see more of Cameron’s work and to learn about his availability, go to camerontheyard.com or @camerontheyard on Instagram or Facebook.

