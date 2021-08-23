Cancel
TV Series

‘Succession’ Season 3 to Premiere in October

By Jeremy Mathai
/Film
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrust no one. Ever. Except maybe when it’s the official Succession Twitter account giving us a more concrete timeframe for when to expect the season 3 premiere of the wildly popular and award-winning HBO series. And wouldn’t you know it? That just so happens to be the case here, as we can now update our previous expectations of “The Fall” to the still vague but slightly more pinned-down month of October. Of course, that means we have little more than a month left to go before fans can finally look forward to their return to the machinations and schemes of the conniving and power-hungry Roy family.

