Molly Shannon opens up about heartbreaking childhood tragedy in candid interview

By Kerry Breen
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMolly Shannon opened up about a family tragedy that shaped much of her life and career in a wide-ranging interview with the Los Angeles Times. When she was 4 years old, her mother, younger sister and cousin were killed in a car accident, and her father, who had been driving under the influence, was severely injured.

The Independent

Molly Shannon opens up on her comedy being inspired by family tragedy

Molly Shannon, star of The White Lotus, has opened up on how a family tragedy helped inspire her work in comedy.The actor and comedian lost her mother, younger sister and a cousin in a car accident when she was just four years old.In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Shannon said: “I was very heartbroken and very sad and just trying to hold it all together as a kid.”The Saturday Night Live alum continued: “There’s no way that you could feel that type of deep pain about your mother and your sister being dead, so you just hold...
Molly Shannon's family tragedy shaped one of her most famous characters

One of Molly Shannon's most famous "Saturday Night Live" characters was awkward, clumsy, Catholic school student Mary Katherine Gallagher. In an interview with Los Angeles Times, Shannon explained how the character came to be after a tragic car accident resulted in the death of her mother, sister and cousin when the actress was 4 years old.
Molly Shannon on the 'Deep Pain' of Losing Her Mother, Sister in Car Accident as a Young Girl

Molly Shannon is continuing to open up about the tragic loss of her mother and sister when she was young. When the award-winning actress was just 4 years old, her mother, little sister Katie and cousin died in a car crash. Her father, who had been driving while under the influence, was badly injured. He had to relearn how to walk — and raise Shannon and her older sister Mary, now 58, on his own.
The Tragic Accident That Shaped Molly Shannon's Life

Actor and comedian Molly Shannon is on a roll! Recently, the star took on the deeply layered role of an affluent mother hell bent on keeping her adult son happy (even if that meant flying all the way to Hawaii to ensure that he and his beautiful new bride enjoyed their honeymoon in the exact suite she secured for them — ahem, The Pineapple Suite, not The Palm Suite) on HBO's new comedy-drama series, "The White Lotus." But that's not all. She is also set to return in her role as Pat Dubek in the HBO Max series "The Other Two," in late August AND drop her own memoir "Hello, Molly!" in April 2022, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. Phew! Busy, busy!
Primetimer

Molly Shannon says losing her mother, younger sister and cousin in a car crash at age 4 inspired her SNL Mary Katherine Gallagher character

Shannon, who's making a splash on TV this month with roles on The White Lotus and The Other Two, opens up for the first time in a Los Angeles Times interview about the childhood accident caused by her father, who was under the influence while driving the vehicle and who survived with horrible injuries. “I was very heartbroken and very sad and just trying to hold it all together as a kid,” says Shannon. “There’s no way that you could feel that type of deep pain about your mother and your sister being dead, so you just hold it all in, and it comes up later in life.” Mary Katherine Gallagher, she says, “was really based on me, how I felt after the accident — really nervous, accident-prone, wanting to please, f*ck up but full of hope,” she says. “I just exaggerated everything I felt as a little girl and turned it into a character.” But as a result of playing her iconic character, Shannon would hurt herself a lot. “Isn’t that weird?” says Shannon. “I didn’t care if I cut myself or I made myself bleed. I did not give a sh*t. I looked at it like punk rock. I was reckless, and because of what I went through, I just didn’t care about anything."
Molly Shannon’s ASMR Won Late Night This Week

It’s back to school for late night! After a long summer holidays, most of the shows are back for Andrew Cuomo’s exit. The Late Late Show and The Daily Show are still off, both retooling for a post-pandemic look. And Jimmy Kimmel Live continues to rely on guest hosts. This week, they had David Spade and Kimmel’s ex Sarah Silverman for two nights each. Spade brought snark, Silverman brought her dad. We also found out during Silverman’s tenure on the show that Guillermo, the security guard/hype man of the show, contracted a breakthrough case of COVID and is recuperating at home. His case is mild. He said he’ll be back Monday, during a segment where Silverman sent him a bottle of Don Julio and all the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos he could eat.
‘We Kicked It Up A Notch & Lit It On Fire’: Heléne Yorke On Season 2 Of ‘The Other Two’ & Working With Molly Shannon

(CBS Local)– Heléne Yorke has found success on the big stage of Broadway and in TV shows such as “Graves,” “The Good Fight” and “Masters of Sex” and she’ll be back on TV this week with the return of her comedy series “The Other Two.” Season two will stream on HBO Max after airing on Comedy Central in 2019. The show is created by Comedy Central Productions and tells the story of two siblings named Cary and Brooke who are searching to find their way in life after their teenage brother becomes a famous internet sensation overnight. Season two premieres on HBO Max on August 26.
Watch Molly Shannon Destroy Jimmy Fallon in a Cry-Off

Molly Shannon has been on a publicity tear lately! With The White Lotus and season two of The Other Two to promote, she’s been making the rounds. And so far, all her appearances have been with former SNL cast members. Wednesday night, she appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the two got in an impromptu cry-off. Molly Shannon fake-cries so good, you guys. Watching her feels like you’ve disappointed your own mother somehow. Borderline unwatchable, but in a good way? But as everyone knows, the problem with fake crying is that it can sometimes lead to real crying. Shannon got into it enough to become emotionally overwhelmed with the fellowship between performer and audience, and that made Jimmy cry. A little. Okay, one tear.
Iconic TV Mom Molly Shannon Is Also a Mother in Real Life

She's the woman who kept viewers glued to their TVs every time Saturday Night Live’s Mary Katherine Gallagher came on screen. Molly Shannon is known to many as a side-splitting comedian. Article continues below advertisement. The talented entertainer, who is currently starring on HBO Max's The Other Two, recently opened...
