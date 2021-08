Finding the simple life is as easy as booking a stay at one of these amazing dude ranches in the U.S. It's not easy to find a travel experience that can transport you to a different world, but the dude ranch fits the bill. On these spacious properties, the Western culture is alive and well. You'll drift off to sleep under clear, starry skies and wake up to hot coffee and a warm meal. During the day, you might hop on your trusty steed for a tour of the land by horseback or sit on a sprawling deck with a glass of sweet tea and open views. And because many dude ranches include the cost of food and activities in one flat, upfront fee, you can leave your wallet in your room and let yourself be truly immersed in the Western experience.