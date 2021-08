The past five years have been the hottest on record since 1850. That's just one of the findings in a new report by the United Nations. The authors of the report say the world must begin efforts to cool the planet by 1.5 degrees Celsius — that's a staggering 34.7 degrees Fahrenheit — within the next few decades or it'll be too late. So, what does all of that mean for Georgia? For some thoughts on this, we go to Patricia Yager. She's an oceanographer at the University of Georgia and one of the founders of the Georgia Climate Project.