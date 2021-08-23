Chautauqua Institution’s Final Week Focuses on “Resilience”
Chautauqua Institution ‘s final week of the season will focus on the theme “Resilience.” The week, which concludes August 29, features the legendary, award-winning singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson; four-time Grammy winner Jason Isbell and his band The 400 Unit; and Grammy Award-winning and platinum-selling American roots band Old Crow Medicine Show; plus lectures from popular writers Evan Osnos of The New Yorker and author and historian of Christianity Diana Butler Bass.www.wrfalp.com
