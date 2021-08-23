LTtheMonk metaphorically levels up with 'On The Wall'
Here to shake up the hip hop scene, LTtheMonk (real name Liam Tyndall) is an international talent who’s bringing clever rhyme schemes, funky tempos, and next level storytelling to the forefront of his music. The UK-raised, Canadian-based rapper offers a unique lens to his verses that’s rooted in metamorphic experiences and observations. Laced with spiritual undertones and a quench for the ultimate truth, LTtheMonk’s new album On The Wall questions how history affects the present in both his personal life and in the world.earmilk.com
