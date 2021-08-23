Jesse Jackson and wife Jacqueline hospitalized with COVID-19
(RNS) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released on Saturday (Aug. 21). “Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. (79) and Mrs. Jacqueline Jackson (77) have both tested positive for the Covid-19 virus and are in Northwestern Hospital,” read the statement from the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, referring to the Chicago medical center. “Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both.”www.washingtonpost.com
