Jesse Jackson and wife Jacqueline hospitalized with COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Reverend Jesse Jackson who is vaccinated and his wife Jacqueline are still at Northwestern Memorial Hospital being treated for COVID-19. CBS 2’s Jim Williams has an update. According to a family spokesperson, Reverend Jackson is responding well to treatment at Northwestern Hospital. And as one South Side pastor offers his prayers for a speedy recovery, he’s pressing ahead to get many more people in his community vaccinated, joining the hospital where Rev. Jackson got his shot. When the Reverend Jesse Jackson got his first dose of the COVID vaccine in early January, he wanted a public demonstration, according...