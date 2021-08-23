You’re invited

The UTRGV Fall 2021 semester is booked with in-person, on-campus events, including Best Week Ever, the Distinguished Speaker Series, drive-in movies, UTRGV Madness and more. Best Week Ever started Sunday and continues until Sept. 2. Events will take place in person, virtually or hybrid and will be hosted on one campus with watch parties. Students interested in joining watch parties can keep an eye on the Student Activities V Link page and its social media accounts for updates.