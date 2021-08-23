Michael Reese Captures The Soul Of Music In His Artwork For This Year’s Atlanta Jazz Festival

Acclaimed poet Honorée Fannone Jeffers brings her luminous pen to the medium of historical fiction in her first novel, “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois”. The book is divided into sections with excerpts from the writings of Du Bois, weaving themes and parallels from the scholar’s own work into the lives of Jeffers’ characters. “Love Songs” is set in Georgia, and it follows several protagonists through a wide-reaching family history over generations, from the colonial slave trade to today. The author will give a virtual conversation from A Cappella Books on Tuesday, Aug. 24, free and open to all digital audiences. Jeffers joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about her new work and the sense of responsibility to African American history that inspires her and her characters.