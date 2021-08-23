Cancel
Michael Reese Captures The Soul Of Music In His Artwork For This Year’s Atlanta Jazz Festival

By Adron McCann
WABE
 3 days ago
Atlanta Jazz Festival, the country’s largest free jazz festival, takes place this Labor Day Weekend on Sunday and Monday in Piedmont Park. Mayor Maynard Jackson founded the event 43 years ago, to promote the art form that originated here in the South. Michael Reese’s photograph “Theories of the Lowest End” was named the Official Artwork of the 43rd festival. Reese joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with Camille Russell-Love, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, which sponsors the event.

Related
Atlanta, GA
WABE

Chloë Agnew Discusses Her Latest Projects With Atlanta Artists And Why This City Is Her Second Home

Singer-songwriter Chloë Agnew was already famous at age 13 as one of the members of the vocal group Celtic Woman. Throughout the years, Agnew’s sound has explored areas of folk, traditional, and Christian music, as well as an acoustic singer-songwriter and even classical music. She’s performed for three consecutive U.S. presidents, and on stages alongside legends like Chaka Khan, Rita Wilson, and Italian tenor Alessandro Rinella. Agnew returns to Georgia stages this year, including the Atlanta Pops Christmas Concert in Roswell. She joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to talk about her newest projects and appearances.
Georgia State
WABE

Essential Theatre Celebrates Two Georgia Playwrights With This Year’s Award

Essential Theatre, the longest-running theater company dedicated exclusively to Georgia playwrights, brings us two new plays this year for their Essential Theatre Festival in November. But first, on Aug. 28 at Manuel’s Tavern, the company celebrates the two winners of the 2021 Essential Theatre Playwriting Award, Anthony Lamarr White and Erin Considine. It’s a free, casual gathering where the playwrights will share words and break bread with all comers. White joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom and the artistic director of Essential Theatre, Peter Hardy, to talk about the award-winning plays and the events accompanying their debuts.
Atlanta, GA
WABE

SLUG Global Partners With Emerging Artists To Elevate Black And Brown Voices

BOSCO, Atlanta-based R&B musician and visual artist, redefines the term “agency” when it comes to her company, SLUG Global. The business was developed in 2016 to elevate Black and brown voices in the art world. The team itself is composed of artists of color, who lend their perspectives in helping to market the important stories that set their participating artists apart. BOSCO joined “City Lights” producer Summer Evans along with co-founder Chibu Okere and content manager Kylah Benes-Trapp to talk about their agency and why it was created.
Celebrities
WABE

Actor’s Express’ Production Of ‘Red Speedo’ Dives Into Issues Surrounding Sports Culture

If you’re sad that the 2021 Toyko Olympics ended with us watching the games on TV, a new production at Actor’s Express, “Red Speedo,” may ease your grief. The play, written by Lucas Hnath, follows a swimmer attempting to qualify for the Olympics. Marlon Burnley, the actor playing our protagonist Ray, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with Actor’s Express Director and the director of “Red Speedo,” Freddie Ashley, to talk about the new production and the thrilling yarn it spins about athletes making a splash.
Books & Literature
WABE

Poet Honorée Jeffers “Tends the Altar of Ancestry” in Her Debut Novel

Acclaimed poet Honorée Fannone Jeffers brings her luminous pen to the medium of historical fiction in her first novel, “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois”. The book is divided into sections with excerpts from the writings of Du Bois, weaving themes and parallels from the scholar’s own work into the lives of Jeffers’ characters. “Love Songs” is set in Georgia, and it follows several protagonists through a wide-reaching family history over generations, from the colonial slave trade to today. The author will give a virtual conversation from A Cappella Books on Tuesday, Aug. 24, free and open to all digital audiences. Jeffers joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about her new work and the sense of responsibility to African American history that inspires her and her characters.
Atlanta, GA
WABE

ArtsXchange Asks ‘Whose America Is It, Anyway?’ In New Exhibition

ArtsXchange Community Cultural Center in East Point raises a compelling question in the title of its new juried exhibition, “Whose America Is It, Anyway?” The Center dedicates itself to empowering artists and activists, and for the new show, offered the open-ended question to Atlanta artists whose unique perspectives might bring insight into the country’s turbulent social, political and racial struggles of today. On view through Sept. 30 at ArtsXchange’s Jack Sinclair Gallery, the exhibition features prize-winners selected by juror Dr. Fahamu Pecou. He joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via zoom along with Gallery curators Ric Washington and Lisa Tuttle to talk about the selected works and the conversations they inspired.
Atlanta, GA
WABE

MARTA’s Reflection Tunnel Beautifies A Neighborhood And Showcases Its History

This summer, ArtBound, MARTA’s public art program, set King Memorial Station’s Grant Street tunnel dazzlingly, dynamically aglow. The “Reflection Tunnel” project is one of their largest public artworks in Atlanta, a sculptural installation covering the walls of the tunnel with thousands of colorful, luminous road reflector panels, with an interactive storytelling component – the walls are literally embedded with the true stories of real neighborhood community members. ArtBound collaborated with public art strategists at Dashboard, and a local installation team led by artist Adam Bostic to accomplish the beautification of the tunnel. Bostic joined “City Lights” senior producer Kim Drobes along with ArtBound’s Director Katherine Dirga and Dashboard co-founder Courtney Hammond to explain how the project came together, and how it incorporates so much history from the neighborhood it will enrich for years to come.

