Michael Reese Captures The Soul Of Music In His Artwork For This Year’s Atlanta Jazz Festival
Atlanta Jazz Festival, the country’s largest free jazz festival, takes place this Labor Day Weekend on Sunday and Monday in Piedmont Park. Mayor Maynard Jackson founded the event 43 years ago, to promote the art form that originated here in the South. Michael Reese’s photograph “Theories of the Lowest End” was named the Official Artwork of the 43rd festival. Reese joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom along with Camille Russell-Love, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, which sponsors the event.www.wabe.org
Comments / 0