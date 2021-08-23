Cancel
Kidney Disease No Barrier to Effient Benefit in ACS

By Crystal Phend
MedPage Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoor kidney function predicts worse outcomes in acute coronary syndrome (ACS) but not less benefit of prasugrel (Effient) over ticagrelor (Brilinta) in dual antiplatelet therapy for those headed to the cath lab, an analysis of the ISAR-REACT 5 trial showed. Among the more than 4,000 patients in the open-label trial,...

