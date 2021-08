Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan has been one of the more hawkish Fed members. On Aug 11, he said the Fed should announce a quantitative easing taper in September and begin slowing asset purchases in October. But two weeks later, Kaplan backed off that assertion, saying that with the surge of COVID-19, he was open to adjusting his view. In an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” financial analyst Jim Grant explained why the Fed is playing with fire.