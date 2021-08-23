Under $15: Low wage workers in Boise face tough choices in tight housing market
The sixth time was the charm for Fabiola Jimenez. After a frustrating search for a new two-bedroom apartment to share with a roommate, she finally found an affordable Central Bench rental after her sixth application. The privately managed, no-frills complex is one of the few left in the neighborhood offering rent below $1,000 a month, giving her enough cushion to keep up with her food costs, rent, and other expenses.boisedev.com
