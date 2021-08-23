Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boise, ID

Under $15: Low wage workers in Boise face tough choices in tight housing market

boisedev.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sixth time was the charm for Fabiola Jimenez. After a frustrating search for a new two-bedroom apartment to share with a roommate, she finally found an affordable Central Bench rental after her sixth application. The privately managed, no-frills complex is one of the few left in the neighborhood offering rent below $1,000 a month, giving her enough cushion to keep up with her food costs, rent, and other expenses.

boisedev.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
City
Nampa, ID
Boise, ID
Society
Boise, ID
Business
Local
Idaho Business
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Central Bench#Idahoans#The Boise Bench#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: NATO chief slams Kabul airport terrorist attack

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — NATO chief has condemned the twin suicide bombings at the Kabul airport as a “horrific terrorist attack” that targeted desperate Afghans trying to leave the country and the alliance’s efforts to evacuate them from Afghanistan. Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter after the explosions on Thursday: “I...

Comments / 5

Community Policy