It's been seven years since The Expendables 3 hit theatres, and fans of the action-packed, star-studded franchise have been eager to see the fourth installment. Franchise star and director of the first Expendables, Sylvester Stallone, has been teasing the possibility of a fourth movie for a while now, but it officially sounds like we'll be getting a spin-off before the entire gang reunites. Last year, the movie focusing on Jason Statham's character, Lee Christmas, currently titled Expendables: A Christmas Story, was supposed to go into production but was presumably postponed due to the pandemic. However, according to a new Instagram post from Stallone, the spin-off is officially going into production in October.