Sales of existing homes in U.S. rise as inventory picks up

nationalmortgagenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of previously owned U.S. homes rose in July for a second month, indicating firmer housing demand as inventory constraints showed signs of easing. Contract closings increased 2% from the prior month to an annualized 5.99 million, a four-month high, according to figures from the National Association of Realtors on Monday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 5.83 million rate in July.

Massachusetts Statebostonagentmagazine.com

Low inventory continues to be a challenge for Massachusetts buyers

Real estate inventory in the Bay State continues to be a challenge for buyers looking for single-family homes as well as condominiums. According to the Massachusetts Association of Realtors July Housing Report, single-family home inventory dropped 40.3% from last year while condominium inventory fell 36.7%. Median home prices also fell,...
Real Estateredfin.com

Housing Market Update: Median Home Price Up 16% From 2020

Homebuying demand has softened somewhat and the share of home sellers dropping their price each week rose to 5.1%, but pending sales are still 10% above this time last year. Although the share of home sellers dropping their asking price each week continues to increase, so does the median home sale price, which was up 16% from a year ago. Pending sales are declining seasonally but are still up 10% from a year ago. Overall homebuying demand is still very strong. The market frenzy of 2021 has cooled somewhat, but home sellers are still very much in the driver’s seat in the housing market today.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

U.S. new home sales creep up; supply, prices remain constraints

WASHINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased in July after three straight monthly declines, but housing market momentum is slowing as surging housing prices amid tight supply sideline some first-time buyers from the market. Though the report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday showed a...
BusinessPosted by
Axios

A housing inventory rebound

The number of homes available for sale is rising, which is good news for prospective buyers who have been getting priced out of the market. Why it matters: Home prices finally started to pull back in July as inventories rose. Prices had been surging over the last year as low mortgage rates and the sudden desire for more space caused housing demand to outstrip new supply.
Real EstateNew York Post

July home sales climb 1 percent as prices skyrocket

Sales of new homes rose a modest 1 percent in July after a string of declines as new home prices soar to record levels. Sales last month reached a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 708,000, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. Sales had fallen in April, May and June as builders confronted surging lumber prices and a shortage of workers.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Supply Grew in July, Attracting More Buyers

Existing home sales increased in July, marking the second consecutive month of increases amid growing inventory. CNBC says this increase in sales likely comes from the uptick in supply. Though inventory remains 12% lower compared to July 2020, it's a smaller decline than seen in recent months. Still, demand continues to outweigh supply, pushing home prices up and keeping the market competitive. Compared to June, sales in July increased by 2% and were 1.5% higher than July 2020. The median price of an existing home sold in July was $359,900, a 17.8% increase compared to the year before.
Real Estatedsnews.com

‘Delta Dip’ in Mortgage Rates Drives Homebuying Power Upward

Proprietary Potential Home Sales Model for the month of July 2021 found that potential existing-home sales increased to a 6.41 million seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), a 1.3% month-over-month increase. This total represents an 82% increase from the market potential low point reached in February 1993. “The bump in housing...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
MarketRealist

When Will the Housing Market Cool Down?

Home prices continue to rise across the country, making some people wonder if the housing market's ever-growing bubble isn't really a bubble after all. Both existing and new home sales are on the rise again, despite a springtime lull. Article continues below advertisement. With the housing market on a nearly...
Real Estatemagazine.realtor

Hopeful Buyers Welcome Inventory Increase

More homes are coming onto the market and as they do, home buyers are eager to snatch them up. Existing-home sales—completed transactions that include single-family homes, townhomes, condos, and co-ops—increased 2% in July compared to June, reaching a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.99 million, the National Association of REALTORS® reported Monday. Sales are up 1.5% compared to a year ago.
Real EstateHousing Wire

Fewer first-time homebuyers are competing these days

Existing-home sales grew by 2.0% in July from the month prior, a report published by the National Association of Realtors on Monday found. But first-time homebuyers are still getting squeezed. Completed sales transactions for single-family homes, townhomes, condominiums and co-ops, represented a seasonally adjusted annual rate of just under 6...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Demand for private-label mortgages on the rise

After virtually disappearing following the financial crisis more than a decade ago, private-label mortgages are back. Private-label mortgages are loans bought and sold without the backing of government guarantors. Last quarter, more than $42 billion in private-label mortgages were issued, the most since the pandemic and one of the biggest quarters since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Real Estatewallstreetwindow.com

Existing Single-Family Home Sales Rose in July but Condo Sales Fell – Robert Hughes

Sales of existing homes rose 2.0 percent in July, to a 5.99 million seasonally adjusted annual (see top of first chart). Sales are up 1.5 percent from a year ago. Sales in the market for existing single-family homes, which account for about 88 percent of total existing-home sales, rose 2.7 percent in July, coming in at a 5.28 million seasonally adjusted annual rate (see top of first chart). From a year ago, sales are down 0.8 percent. Condo and co-op sales fell 2.7 percent for the month, leaving sales at a 710,000 annual rate for the month versus 730,000 in June.
Real Estatempamag.com

US mortgage applications rebound, loan sizes ease

US mortgage applications inched up 1.6% for the week ending August 20 following a slight drop in mortgage rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. “Treasury yields fell last week, as investors continue to anxiously monitor if the rise in COVID-19 cases in several states starts to dampen economic activity,” said Joel Kan, AVP of economic and industry forecasting at MBA. “Mortgage rates slightly declined as a result, with the 30-year fixed-rate decreasing for the first time in three weeks.”
Real EstateOCRegister

US home sales hit 4-month high

