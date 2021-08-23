Sales of existing homes in U.S. rise as inventory picks up
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes rose in July for a second month, indicating firmer housing demand as inventory constraints showed signs of easing. Contract closings increased 2% from the prior month to an annualized 5.99 million, a four-month high, according to figures from the National Association of Realtors on Monday. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 5.83 million rate in July.www.nationalmortgagenews.com
