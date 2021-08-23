Sales of existing homes in U.S. rise as inventory picks up

Homebuying demand has softened somewhat and the share of home sellers dropping their price each week rose to 5.1%, but pending sales are still 10% above this time last year. Although the share of home sellers dropping their asking price each week continues to increase, so does the median home sale price, which was up 16% from a year ago. Pending sales are declining seasonally but are still up 10% from a year ago. Overall homebuying demand is still very strong. The market frenzy of 2021 has cooled somewhat, but home sellers are still very much in the driver’s seat in the housing market today.