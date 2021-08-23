Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Movie premiere benefits Animal Foundation

8newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new locally filmed movie comes out later today, and the premiere is also a fundraiser for the nimal Foundation. Our own Nate Tannenbaum has a small part in the film called "Popovich: Road To Hollywood."

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Hollywood#Charity#Animal Foundation#The Nimal Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

‘Trauma Center’ Actress Nicky Whelan Joins Frank Grillo Action Pic ‘Hounds Of War’

EXCLUSIVE: Nicky Whelan (Trauma Center) will star opposite Frank Grillo (The Purge) in action movie Hounds Of War. The movie will follow a group of mercenaries who take on jobs that are considered impossible. After a mission goes wrong due to a shocking betrayal, only one of them is left alive to avenge his fallen brothers. Whelan plays Jenna, whose steely heart belies her admiration of the Hounds and, especially, Colonel Hart (Grillo’s character). Filming is due to begin later this year on location in Malta. Lowell Dean (Wolf Cop) will direct from Jean Pierre Margo’s (Blood On The Crown) script. Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment (Independence Day: Resurgence) is handling sales. The film is a co-production between Twilight Entertainment’s Shayne Putzlocher and Jaggurnaught’s Jean Pierre Margo, Pedja Miletic and Aaron Briffa. It is also produced and co-financed by Sara Shaak of Anamorphic Media. Executive producers are Frank Grillo, Nina Finch and Polina Pushkareva. Whelan’s credits include Hall Pass, The Wedding Ringer, Knight of Cups, Trauma Center and Oz TV staple Neighbours. She is represented by Lena Roklin at Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists.
Dallas, ORpolkio.com

Dallas horse rescue to hold benefit to support animals

DALLAS -- Willow Branch Horse Haven & Refuge owner and operator Paula Vincent has been running her rescue for about three years as a nonprofit. But she’s been saving animals for as long as she can remember. “It’s just something you are born with, I think. I remember being a...
Little Rock, ARArkansas Online

Animal Instincts: World premiere of 'Primating' goes wild at zoo

The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is offering a zoo story, but it's not Edward Albee's "Zoo Story." It's the world premiere of "Primating," a romantic comedy by Jennifer Vanderbes centering on a primatologist whose supposed alpha-male worldview could take a drastic hit as he rubs against a former colleague and two young visitors to his East African research camp.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Tickets available for Animal Foundation's 18th Annual Best in Show

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Shelter pets from The Animal Foundation will strut their tails down a red carpet during the 18th Annual Best in Show. Dogs will compete for votes in categories based on size, variety pack and puppies. Even though only one dog will take the crown for "Best in Show," all participating pups will be available for adoption. All proceeds from the event benefit The Animal Foundation.
Duluth, MNWDIO-TV

Park Point family hosting auction to benefit animals in need

A Park Point family planning to sell their home is auctioning off their artwork and furniture for a good cause. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to local and national animal shelters—including Animal Allies here in Duluth. “Nobody speaks for the animals, so I am here to try...
Conroe, TXyourconroenews.com

Conroe's Indie Film Foundation school to premiere first film

After completing the first round of classes this summer, Conroe’s Indie Film Foundation premiers its first project Saturday. The short film “Escape from Film School” premiers at 4 p.m. at Star Cinema Grill, Pine Hollow Shopping Center, 2000 Interstate 45 in Conroe. The nonprofit Indie Film Foundation founded by veteran...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Animated Nightwing Movie Rumored To Be In The Works

During the press rounds for his Amazon sci-fi blockbuster The Tomorrow War, director Chris McKay was adamant that his planned Nightwing movie hadn’t been canceled, even though it’s been years since we heard any official updates on the project. The LEGO Batman Movie director first became attached well over four...
Theater & Danceabc17news.com

‘On Broadway’ documentary offers hope for New York theater

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway is down right now, struggling to reopen during the pandemic. But it has been down before and gotten back up. That’s the message of “On Broadway,” a new documentary celebrating the Great White Way. The 85-minute film traces how Broadway’s fortunes have gone up and down over the decades, crashing in the late 1960s after enjoying a Golden Age in the ’40s and ’50s. Though hard-hit by the pandemic, the film offers hope that a rebound is possible. Director Oren Jacoby interviewed an A-list of Broadway stars, including Hugh Jackman, Helen Mirren, Alec Baldwin, August Wilson, Viola Davis and Ian McKellen.
TV & Videostvseriesfinale.com

Highway to Heaven: Lifetime Sets Reboot Movie Premiere Date (Watch)

The Highway to Heaven reboot movie now has its premiere date. Lifetime will air the first in a possible series of films on November 6th. A trailer teasing the film starring Jill Scott has also been released. Scott’s angel will take on the role of a temporary school counselor and will work with a junior high school principal, played by Barry Watson. Ben Daon, Robert Moloney, and Victoria Bidewell also star in the movie.
Atascadero, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Talent show to benefit Atascadero Printery Foundation

‘North County Has Talent’ presented in collaboration with Atascadero Performing Arts Center. – In collaboration with the Atascadero Printery Foundation, the Atascadero Performing Arts Center is holding a talent show fundraiser to benefit the printery refurbishment. The talent show will be on Friday, Sept. 10, at 6351 Olmeda, Atascadero. Admission to the event is $10.
Las Vegas, NV8newsnow.com

Animal Foundation’s “clear the shelter” event links families, furry friends

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – For the next few weeks, you can help a local dog or cat find their forever home thanks to the Animal Foundation’s annual “clear the shelter” event. The Animal Foundation is waiving all adoption fees for adult dogs and cats. That includes dogs and cats six months or older. It’s an opportunity for older animals to get seen because they often get overlooked in favor of kittens and puppies.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

Animal Foundation waiving adoption fees for cats, dogs to 'clear the shelter'

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Animal Foundation is waiving adoption fees for adult cats and dogs in an effort to "clear the shelters" starting this month. Beginning Monday, Aug. 23 through Sept. 19, adoptions fees are waived for animals six months and older. Adoptions will be on a first come, first served basis, the shelter said, beginning at 11 a.m. each day.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy