Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

DGC content debuts in Pennsylvania via BetMGM and Borgata

By Mollie Chapman
casinobeats.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital Gaming Corporation has partnered with BetMGM Casino and Borgata Casino in an agreement which will see its online casino content become available in Pennsylvania. Building on the existing partnership between DGC and BetMGM – which saw its content go live in New Jersey – the integration of the company’s full portfolio of titles will allow players in the state to gain access to titles, such as 9 Masks of Fire and HyperStrike, on both BetMGM and Borgata platforms.

casinobeats.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Borgata Casino#Dgc#Hyperstrike#Igaming#American#Ggr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Related
GamblingLas Vegas Herald

New Jersey Online Casino Revenue Soaring in 2021

The U.S online gambling market has been stable and promising over the past quarter and continues to soar. Being the most mature and oldest online gambling market in the country, New Jersey has not been any different. Online poker rooms and casinos in New Jersey recorded $107 million in revenue...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Resorts Digital Gaming ‘delighted’ to launch EveryMatrix content in US

EveryMatrix and New Jersey-based Resorts Digital Gaming have signed a distribution agreement which will see the operator integrate the turnkey supplier’s CasinoEngine into its platform. The integration will see Resorts Digital Gaming – the digital arm of Resorts Casino Hotel in Atlantic City – gain access to a large collection...
Pennsylvania Statealittletimeandakeyboard.com

Pennsylvania hiking

Tracing Waterfalls and Hiking a Rocky Landscape on the Neal Thorpe Trail. Discovering incredible Pennsylvania hiking trails near our starting point in Valley Forge was an easy challenge! The region offers so many trails to choose from. After our morning in Philadelphia, we opted to unwind in the afternoon with a hike exploring the Neal Thorpe Trail in Mont Clare near Phoenixville. The slightly over 2 mile trail loops off of the Upper Schuylkill River Trail.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Complete BetMGM review with sports betting special offers

BetMGM is a joint venture from MGM Resorts International, which is the longtime hospitality and entertainment spinoff of the famed MGM media company, and Entain Holdings, the operator behind several online betting services with licenses around the world, including in Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Americas. The venture was established...
GamblingPosted by
Sportico

BetMGM Raises U.S. Target as Entain Buys Esports Platform Unikrn

BetMGM has raised its goals for the North American sports betting and iGaming market. The joint venture between MGM Resorts and Entain is now targeting a long-term market share of 20-25%, which it estimates would be worth $6.4 to $8 billion in annual revenue. It’s rare for gambling operators to be that specific about long-term market share expectations. The number, previously 15-20%, was mentioned Thursday as part of Entain’s investor day presentation. The company said that North America is a $6 billion market right now, and will grow to roughly $32 billion over the long term. BetMGM currently has about 22% of...
Gamblingtechacute.com

Is Gambling in Online Casinos Legal?

Some refer to it as igaming (igames) or simply gaming, but I think gambling is the right term for playing on an online casino or betting platform. I’d reserve the term gaming for video games and esports and not mix that up with gambling. Sure, gambling can be fun. It can also be addictive. You can win a fortune or lose everything you got, but today we want to check if gambling in online casinos is even legal or not.
Gamblingstudybreaks.com

How Big Is the Canadian Online Casino Market?

Internet-based games of chance remain popular in the Great White North. When most people think about North America, it is common to mentally go straight to the United States. Yet, there is much more to the continent than the U.S., and Canada is one of those locations. In fact, while the United States has had fairly stringent control over its online gambling scene in past years, Canada has been able to experience a more liberal approach for the most part. But how big exactly is the Canadian online casino market? Do many people like playing casino games in this vast North American country?
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

GambleAware, New York, Playtech & New Jersey: the week in numbers

Each week, CasinoBeats breaks down the numbers behind some of the industry’s most interesting stories. In this latest edition we take a look at Sightline Payments’ unicorn achievement, financial performance, and a £4m GambleAware commitment. 4. GambleAware commenced an eight-month grant award process to establish the first academic research hub...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

White Hat Gaming makes US advancement with White Hat Studios launch

White Hat Gaming has created a new casino content division – entitled White Hat Studios – which will introduce European-based slot and RNG table content into the American market. Following on from White Hat Gaming’s asset purchase of Blueprint Gaming’s catalogue of games and RGS for the US market, the...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
NFLPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

Hochul’s First Act As Governor Angers Many New York Parents

Some parents in New York are furious over Katy Hochul's first act as governor. On her first day in office, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new, comprehensive plan to help ensure what her office describes as a "safe, productive return to schools this fall in the midst of rising COVID-19 numbers fueled by the Delta variant."
HealthPosted by
Indy100

This woman is now $2m richer – because she got vaccinated

When Christine Duval went to get her coronavirus vaccine, she probably expected to leave with a sore arm and the knowledge that she was better protecting herself and others around her from the virus as a result.But she got a whole lot more than that – $2 million in fact – after she participated and won one of Michigan’s sweepstakes that provided a financial incentive for people to get vaccinated. Not too shabby.The grand prize winner told NPR she and her family would put the money toward her children’s educations, remodeling their home and donating money to mental health...
Virginia Statevt.edu

Public asked to report pinesnake sightings in Virginia

From: College of Natural Resources and Environment. The Virginia Tech Department of Fish and Wildlife Conservation is collaborating with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and the U.S. Forest Service to collect data on the status of the nonvenomous pinesnake in Virginia. If you observe a pinesnake, please contact Collegiate...
LotteryPosted by
UPI News

North Carolina couple win $997,400 with identical lottery tickets

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A North Carolina couple won $997,400 with two identical tickets in the Cash 5 game this week. Luthor Cannon bought the tickets for himself and his wife, Constance, at Yemen Food Mart in Rocky Mount, the North Carolina Education Lottery said in a news release Wednesday. He used the same numbers for both tickets.
Lotterynewsbrig.com

Lottery winner carried $39M winning ticket in purse for weeks

A German woman unknowingly walked around for weeks with a lottery ticket worth nearly $40 million in her purse. The 45-year-old was oblivious she was totting the golden ticket since June 9, before cashing it in with Lotto Bayern, officials said Wednesday. The unnamed winner correctly guessed seven fields on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy