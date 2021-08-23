DGC content debuts in Pennsylvania via BetMGM and Borgata
Digital Gaming Corporation has partnered with BetMGM Casino and Borgata Casino in an agreement which will see its online casino content become available in Pennsylvania. Building on the existing partnership between DGC and BetMGM – which saw its content go live in New Jersey – the integration of the company’s full portfolio of titles will allow players in the state to gain access to titles, such as 9 Masks of Fire and HyperStrike, on both BetMGM and Borgata platforms.casinobeats.com
