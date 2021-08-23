SKLZ Stock: The Reddit M&A Chatter Giving Skillz Shares a Lift Today
Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) stock is on the rise Monday as investors on Reddit WallStreetBets talk about its potential as a takeover target. Traders on Reddit are taking interest in the eSports gaming platform following talk that it could be a takeover target. One thread specifically calls out this CTFN article, which cites unnamed sources as saying a potential merger and acquisition is on the way for SKLZ stock.investorplace.com
