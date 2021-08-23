SKLZ Stock: The Reddit M&A Chatter Giving Skillz Shares a Lift Today

Here we are facing another Federal Reserve event, as if we haven’t had enough of those. This one comes to us from the Jackson Hole meeting. Experts worry that they could announcing the pre-announcement of the taper schedule. No, that wasn’t a typo, I repeated the words with purpose. I borrowed from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s jeu de mots regarding the matter, “talking about talking about” the taper process and meetings. This Federal Reserve team is one for the books. The upside of their extreme bullishness is the opportunity to buy stocks on dips with confidence.