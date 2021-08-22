Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Afghan woman gives birth to baby on US evacuation flight

neworleanssun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington DC [US], August 23 (ANI): An Afghan woman on Saturday gave birth to a "baby girl" onboard a US evacuation flight upon landing at a US airbase in Germany. The Defense Department shared photos of US personnel helping an Afghan mother exit an aircraft "moments after she delivered a baby aboard the aircraft.""Medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group help an Afghan mother and her family off a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III moments after she delivered a baby aboard the aircraft at Ramstein Air Base in Germany," US Defense Department tweeted along with a picture.

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Us Defense Department#Us Air Force#Ani#The Defense Department#Medical Group#Us Air Force#Us Defense Department#Taliban#Americans#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
Related
Aerospace & DefenseNew York Post

Man films himself clinging to US plane as it leaves Afghanistan

Dramatic video shows a man recording himself and other Afghans clinging to a US Air Force plane taxiing for takeoff at Kabul’s airport in a desperate attempt to flee from the Taliban-controlled country. The footage, which was taken Monday, shows the smiling man waving to a crowd of people lining...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Biden orders 5,000 US troops back to Afghanistan; threatens Taliban with US attack

President Joe Biden authorized thousands more U.S. troops to deploy to Afghanistan on Saturday as the Taliban continued to capture provincial capitals and was said to be closing in on Kabul. Biden said he’s authorized “approximately 5,000 US troops” to deploy based on “recommendations of our diplomatic, military, and intelligence...
ImmigrationPosted by
Axios

"A living hell": Leaked email describes Afghan refugee conditions

Shortly before 8 a.m. last Friday, an official at U.S. Central Command sent a searing wake-up call to colleagues: The sweltering Qatar air base where the Biden administration is housing thousands of Afghan evacuees was awash with loose feces and urine and a rat infestation, according to internal emails shared with Axios.
MilitaryPosted by
CBS News

U.S. pauses Afghanistan evacuation flights as processing facility hits capacity

With tens of thousands of U.S. nationals, legal residents, their families and untold numbers of Afghans all desperate for a way out of the Taliban's Afghanistan, the U.S. military was forced on Friday to pause its evacuation flights out of Kabul. The suspension, hopefully to be quickly reversed by the opening of a new flight option to a base in Bahrain, was due to the current processing facility in Qatar hitting capacity.
Aerospace & Defenseamericanmilitarynews.com

Baby girl born on plane fleeing Afghanistan

A baby girl was born on a plane fleeing Afghanistan for Germany’s Rammstein Air Force, the U.S. Air Force’s Air Mobility Command reported Sunday. Neither the baby nor the Air Force C-17′s arrival went quite as planned. “During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the...
WorldThe Independent

Soldier plays music for Afghan child refugees arriving in Germany

A soldier has been filmed playing music for children and families arriving at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where many evacuated Afghan refugees are being processed. Footage shows young children smiling and clapping along as the soldier, sits on the floor strumming his guitar. Evacuations from Kabul have continued this...
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Afghan refugees express relief, loss after arriving in US

Shima, a 30-year-old Afghan woman, choked up as she displayed a picture on her mobile phone of her two daughters, aged six and 10. "My girls are in Afghanistan and I am in America," she told reporters shortly after arriving at Dulles International Airport in Virginia. "I'm dead, dead," Shima said as she began to sob and covered her face with her hands. "I'm dead." Shima, who goes by a single name, arrived with her husband but they were unable to immediately bring their daughters with them.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
WGN TV

Hundreds of Afghans crammed into Air Force plane in desperate flight from Kabul, photo shows

KABUL (NEXSTAR) – A new photo shows hundreds of desperate Afghans crammed aboard a U.S. C-17 cargo plane as it left Kabul’s airport on Sunday. A Defense department official told Defense One that the Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely evacuated about 640 Afghans from Kabul on the flight. The number of passengers is among the most ever flown aboard the aircraft.
WorldPosted by
WGAU

Video shows desperate Afghans climbing US jet to escape

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — In video footage that could become some of the defining images of the fall of Kabul, Afghans desperate to escape the Taliban takeover clung to the side of a departing U.S. military jet as it rolled down the tarmac Monday. Some of them apparently fell to their death as the aircraft gained altitude.
AfghanistanAZFamily

'Expecting the worst, hoping for the best': Nurse recalls delivering baby on Afghanistan evacuation aircraft

(CNN) -- A nurse who delivered a baby girl on board an aircraft that evacuated people from Afghanistan has said her team was "expecting the worst, hoping for the best." The Afghan mother went into labor aboard a C-17 transport aircraft full of evacuees fleeing the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, US Army Capt. Erin Brymer, a Landstuhl Regional Medical Center registered nurse, told CNN at the United States' Ramstein Air Base in Germany on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy