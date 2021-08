Today we may recognize Carrie Ann Inaba as a co-host of The Talk. When she looks in the mirror, however, she stills sees the little girl she once was. Carrie Ann Inaba has come a very long way in her life. From co-hosting and moderating the popular CBS daytime talk show, to having a stint on Dancing with the Stars. But fans may know that she hasn’t had it so easy as of late. In fact, the popular role model had to take a leave of absence from her position on the talk due to various health issues.