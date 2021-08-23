DaBaby Blasts “Crybabies” During Hot 97 Summer Jam Set

Last month, while performing at the Miami rap festival Rolling Loud, DaBaby said some truly fucked-up things about gay people and AIDS. In the days after that festival, DaBaby attempted to defend his comments, complained about his persecution, and then finally issued an Instagram apology, which he later deleted. In response, a number of festivals dropped DaBaby from their lineups. But DaBaby kept his spot on the lineup of Hot 97 Summer Jam, the annual New Jersey stadium rap spectacular, which also featured people like Migos, Meek Mill, and Swizz Beatz’ tribute to DMX. (DaBaby was a late addition to the bill, added just five days before his Rolling Loud performance.) Last night, DaBaby performed, and he once again complained about his treatment in the backlash against his comments.