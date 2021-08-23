Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

DaBaby Blasts “Crybabies” During Hot 97 Summer Jam Set

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, while performing at the Miami rap festival Rolling Loud, DaBaby said some truly fucked-up things about gay people and AIDS. In the days after that festival, DaBaby attempted to defend his comments, complained about his persecution, and then finally issued an Instagram apology, which he later deleted. In response, a number of festivals dropped DaBaby from their lineups. But DaBaby kept his spot on the lineup of Hot 97 Summer Jam, the annual New Jersey stadium rap spectacular, which also featured people like Migos, Meek Mill, and Swizz Beatz’ tribute to DMX. (DaBaby was a late addition to the bill, added just five days before his Rolling Loud performance.) Last night, DaBaby performed, and he once again complained about his treatment in the backlash against his comments.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Swizz Beatz
Person
Dababy
Person
Boosie Badazz
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Meek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Jam#Apologies#J Schneider
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Surprise! Lizzo Announces Cardi B as Feature on New Single ‘Rumors’

Lizzo has lifted the lid on the guest feature on her upcoming single ‘Rumors’ – and it’s none other than Cardi B. The ‘Truth Hurts’ chart-topper revealed the news of the seismic link-up moments ago. She trumpeted confirmation of the incoming collaboration by way of a creative video call with...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Def Jam Signs Brooklyn Rapper H-D Who Went Viral For Sounding Like JAY-Z

Brooklyn rapper H-D has reportedly signed a deal with Def Jam Recordings according to a social media post from the artist on Wednesday (August 18). Taking to Instagram, he shared a video signing paperwork while tagging Def Jam and EVP of rhythm and lifestyle promotion, Noah Sheer, along with Universal Music Group.
CelebritiesStereogum

Megan Thee Stallion Says Label Is Trying To Block Her BTS Remix

Megan Thee Stallion claims that her label is trying to block the release of her new remix of BTS’ chart-dominating K-pop hit “Butter.” According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, 1501 Certified Entertainment and its founder Carl Crawford, a former Major League Baseball player, told the rap star that the remix would be bad for her career. Megan’s claiming that that’s bullshit and the label is just attempting to shake her down by forcing her to pay them to sign off on the release.
MusicBillboard

DaBaby Raps About Getting 'Canceled' in New Freestyle Over BIA's 'Whole Lotta Money'

DaBaby jokingly calls himself a "canceled ass" following his controversial Rolling Loud set in a new freestyle over BIA's "Whole Lotta Money" on Tuesday (Aug. 24). In an accompanying video, DaBaby whips out the tissues and seems to wipe away tears while rapping, "Yeah, whole lotta n---as with Glocks and pistols/ Whole lotta hunnids in knots, they Crip blue/ N---as think I'm somewhere cryin' with tissues/ Certified, internet or not, I'll get with you."
Musicthesource.com

Rowdy Rebel Addresses Summer Jam Silence with Bobby Shmurda

The rain couldn’t stop the party at this past week’s Hot 97 Summer Jam fest, aka the only tour to keep DaBaby on their roster. While some fans were excited to see DaBaby following his recent controversy, others were more than happy to see two faces the Summer Jam stage hasn’t seen in ages.
MusicBillboard

Megan Thee Stallion Teases That Her Next Album Is 'Aggressive' & 'Me Talking My S---'

Megan Thee Stallion stars on the September/October 2021 cover of Essence, where she gives insight into her next album. The superstar Houston rapper dons her blonde pin-up hairdo on the cover, which is emblematic of her alter ego Tina Snow, who bares the same name as her second EP from 2018. She's previously described Snow in a 2018 interview as the more "raw" version of herself, and that's the very side of herself she'll be showing on her as-yet-to-be-titled sophomore album.
CelebritiesNME

Watch Cardi B join Migos at Summer Jam festival in New York City

Cardi B joined Migos to perform her verse from ‘Type Shit’ during the trio’s set at NYC’s Summer Jam festival yesterday (August 22). The rapper spat her bars from the ‘Culture III‘ cut while heavily pregnant with her second child with Migos’ Offset. Meek Mill, Swizz Beatz, Bobby Shmurda, Rowdy...
Theater & Dancethesource.com

DaBaby Set to Perform At Boosie Badazz’s Birthday Party

It’s safe to say that DaBaby is still in the hot seat following his homophobic comments at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival. Since his remarks, the North Carolina artist has been dropped from approximately 10 music festivals and lost out on major deals. “If you didn’t show up today with HIV,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy