1 Afghan soldier killed, 3 injured in gun battle outside Kabul airport surrounded by Taliban

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA gun battle broke out outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday morning, killing one Afghan soldier and injuring at least three others. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed the incident in a statement to American Military News on Monday morning. “The incident appeared to begin when an unknown hostile actor fired upon Afghan security forces involved in monitoring access to the gate. The Afghans returned fire, and in keeping with their right of self-defense, so too did U.S. and coalition troops,” CENTCOM spokesman Navy Capt. William Urban said.

