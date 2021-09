Brendan Fraser's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is long overdue, and given his recent emergence back into the spotlight, now's as good a time as any to finally make it happen. Fraser, perhaps best known for his role as Rick O'Connell in The Mummy and its sequels, hard largely kept a low profile in more recent years. He's since been more active with his acting career with multiple big roles for the beloved actor currently in the works.