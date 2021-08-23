Cancel
Report: Will the future M5 have two versions, one electric and one PHEV?

By Gabriel Nica
BMW BLOG
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW is currently working on the future G60 5 Series model. As the current G30 version turns seven in 2023, work on its replacement has already kicked off. But what will the new 5er bring to the table? That’s a big question and there’s a lot riding on it, as the mid-size sedan is of extreme importance for BMW, being one of its best-sellers. The all-out M version BMW M5 will also have some pretty big shoes to fill but what powertrain will it be using?

