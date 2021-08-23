Report: Will the future M5 have two versions, one electric and one PHEV?

BMW is lagging behind its premium competition in the electric vehicle market. Its BMW i4 and iX are impressive on paper but have yet to be tested properly by any publications, nor have either of them reached dealerships yet. Over the past few years, though, Audi three all-new fully electric models (five, if you count Sportback variants) and Mercedes-Benz released three as well. Yet, BMW’s two haven’t even hit the road yet. However, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse promises that four new purely electric models will be here in just two years’ time.