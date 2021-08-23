Jaguars vs. Saints: Keys to the Game

Ah yes, Week 2 of the NFL Preseason. Should be filled with rational analysis and general camaraderie between NFL fanbase—looks at Jaguars vs. Saints Twitter—oh. Well anyways, the Jaguars travel to New Orleans to face the Saints tonight in a special preseason edition of Monday Night Football. A primetime game is rare to find these days for the Jaguars, so a good showing in front of a national audience should quell some of the remarks about Urban Meyer’s tenure in Duval being a failure. Here are some keys to the game as the Jaguars face the Saints: