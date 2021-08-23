Cancel
Psychonauts 2 Review: PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One

By Paul Tamburro
gamerevolution.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhenever Raz enters someone’s mind in Psychonauts 2, he asks for their consent beforehand. In the one instance in which he doesn’t, he dives into the mind of the Psychonaut’s second-in-command Hollis Forsythe. He swiftly learns that this unsolicited meddling can cause terrible damage to the recipient; Hollis warns him that their job isn’t to quickly “fix” people but to help them tackle their demons on their own terms. She forgives him, understands the reasons behind his mistake, and offers him a second chance. And that’s Psychonauts in a nutshell; those working through mental health issues require patience and understanding, mistakes don’t necessarily make someone a bad person, and there’s always a chance for redemption.

