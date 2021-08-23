Cancel
Monroe County, PA

Flood Warning issued for Monroe by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-23 10:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-23 20:28:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Monroe The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has extended the * Flood Warning for Northeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 1027 AM EDT, flooding continued in Monroe County and in eastern Carbon County. AS much as 3 to 6 inches of rain fell in the area. Lingering flooding will continue into the afternoon. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mount Pocono, East Stroudsburg, Tobyhanna, Palmerton, Wind Gap, Delaware Water Gap, McMichael, Long Pond, Reeders, Sun Valley, Pocono Raceway, and Scotrun.

alerts.weather.gov

