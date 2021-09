From your local coffee expert, welcome back to campus! It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to enjoy the coffee around Emory University. With the Emory Student Center (ESC) Kaldi’s Coffee and Highland Bakery closed last year, our options were certainly limited. Now that we’re back at school, you’ll need to know all the best places to get caffeinated on your way to class—thankfully, I’m here to help.