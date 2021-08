Pine Bluff continues its enigmatic ways. In the same look into the mirror, one can see the great enthusiasm in Pine Bluff. Some of it is from people who have been around long enough to remember when there was a city full of enthusiasm, and by that we mean top-tier schools and bustling businesses and more captains of industry than could fit in a double-decker bus. And some of it comes from the young who want some of what their parents and grandparents had in Pine Bluff.