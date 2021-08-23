Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

LISTEN: The self-prescribed Q&A episode

By Mike Casazza
247Sports
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack from various breaks and schedule interruptions, the podcast returns with a Q&A episode. Today the hosts make up for lost time by quizzing one another on the major issues and questions of the day. What's the fix for recruiting classes? How clever is BYU? What's changed your tune about West Virginia's 2021 season? How do we feel about Jarret Doege? What's the best tidbit behind the scenes so far. All that and more is on the way when you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Press Play#Behind The Scenes#Q A#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 169)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
Footballchatsports.com

LISTEN: Duffy, Butler on "Pin It Deep" Episode 2

Former Kentucky Football specialists Max Duffy and Miles Butler have one of the hottest podcasts in all of podcasting, and their newest episode just went live. Episode 2 of the new “Pin It Deep” podcast is available online for your listening pleasure with stories of Week 1 rituals and memories, the lack of respect for Miles, turf mishaps, and more.
SportsPittsburgh Post-Gazette

West Virginia welcomes chance to forget 2020 road woes against enigmatic Maryland

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The road was not kind to West Virginia in 2020, and that might be putting it mildly. The Mountaineers lost on each of their four road trips last year, nearly offsetting an undefeated home record in their final mark of 6-4. And they weren’t particularly close in most of those games, either. Three of the four losses came by margins of at least seven points, and the average margin of defeat was 20.3.
Indiana State247Sports

Hoosier Hysterics Podcast -- Jalen Hood-Schifino

Come one and come all to hear from the latest member of our Hoosier fam... a Five-Star, 6'5" point-guard from powerhouse prep school Montverde Academy... Jalen Hood-Schifino!!!. And if you thought you couldn't get anymore excited about our coaching staff's latest coup, just wait until you get to know this...
SoccerThe FADER

Listen to Usain Bolt on this week’s episode of The FADER Interview

Usain Bolt is a genuine phenomenon. An eight-time Olympic Gold Medalist and 11-time World Champion, he is, was, and will remain for some time the fastest man in the world. He ran the 100 meters in a previously unthinkable 9.58 seconds; he ran the 200 in a similarly absurd 19.19. It’s hard to imagine anyone coming close to those marks anytime soon, and it’s equally hard to imagine a track athlete with his charisma, his effortless showmanship, or his magnetism.
Maryland Statebluegoldnews.com

WVU, Neal Brown Readying For Season Opener At Maryland

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As West Virginia prepares for its 2021 season opener at Maryland on Saturday, WVU head coach Neal Brown has a message for the Mountaineers’ starting quarterback, Jarret Doege, which also fits for his team as a whole. “Enjoy the process of getting prepared,” explained Brown. “We talk...
College Sportsourdailybears.com

PODCAST: 2021 Baylor Football Season Predictions Show!

Coffey, Fank, and Peter are back to give you bring you their annual season predictions for the Baylor Bears!. DID YOU KNOW: If you listen to the show in a podcast player that supports the Chapter functionality, the timestamps become links? I personally use Overcast and it works GREAT for this feature. They even have a web interface for those of you who listen to podcasts in a browser window!
College Sports247Sports

Chamarri Conner awarded No. 25 Jersey for UNC Opener

Virginia Tech Hokies Defensive Back Chamarri Conner has been awarded the No. 25 Jersey for the team's game against No. 10 North Carolina on Friday evening. This is the third time in his career that he has been awarded the jersey. The two other occasions came against Wake Forest in 2020 and North Carolina in 2018.
Maryland State247Sports

LISTEN: Previewing WVU's season-opener at Maryland

The wait is over. Sure, there are two more days before West Virginia opens the 2021 season on the road against the Big Ten's Maryland, but why wait to get down to business and discuss the revived (for now!) rivalry? Today's episode brings you a thorough look into the matchup, what the teams do best on both sides of the ball, how one contends with the other and what we can expect after kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Before the finish, though, we preview our predictions for the 70-player travel roster for the opener and issue you a challenge to put together your list and see how close you can get to the actual group the Mountaineers bring to College Park, Maryland. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
Maryland StatePosted by
MountaineerMaven

Initial Thoughts on WVU's Depth Chart vs Maryland

West Virginia released its depth chart for this week's game at Maryland which will be the start of year three under head coach Neal Brown. Much of the depth chart went unchanged from the initial one released a few weeks ago but there were a few interesting takeaways that I had from glancing over it.
Chapel Hill, NC247Sports

UNC WR Beau Corrales Confirms New Surgery

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Beau Corrales confirmed on Thursday what his head coach alluded to earlier in the week. He's not going to be ready to play any time soon. The North Carolina super senior wide receiver has undergone another surgery, he announced on Twitter on Thursday evening. "A rollercoaster...
College Sports247Sports

PMARSHONAU: For better or worse, SEC football pressure is different

The text came late Thursday night from colleague Jason Caldwell. He opined that Central Florida's offense looked nothing like what Gus Malzahn rsn at Auburn. And he was right. In Malzahn’s first game at Central Florida, the Knights wiped out a 21-0 deficit and won 36-31 with an offense that was creative. varied, that spread ball around, that ran on passing downs and passed on running downs.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Cut Wide Recever.

The Chicago Bears like many teams are forced to make some tough decisions today as they cut down their rosters. The latest cut has the Bears moving on from a wide receiver they saw some potential in but was just never able to grab a permanent role. General manager Ryan...
Golfaudacy.com

LISTEN: Ann Liguori's Talking Golf episodes for the 2021 season

Another season of Ann Liguori's Talking Golf wrapped up Labor Day weekend on the morning of the Tour Championship, ending Ann's season on WFAN the same day that the FedEx Cup was given out. Ann's show will return to the WFAN airwaves in the spring right around the 2022 Masters,...
FootballNational football post

West Virginia searching for road success at Maryland

If West Virginia is to open the 2021 season on a positive note, it must find a way to win on the road, something the Mountaineers could not do in 2020. And they will have to stop a potentially potent Maryland offense in the process. The Mountaineers look to avoid...
College Sportspistolsfiringblog.com

BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston Reportedly Frontrunners in Big 12 Expansion

Originally published at: https://pistolsfiringblog.com/byu-ucf-cincinnati-and-houston-reportedly-frontrunners-in-big-12-expansion/. Two sets of Cougars, Knights and Bearcats are early contenders in Big 12 expansion talks. ty14 September 2, 2021, 5:57pm #2. Not a bad group considering what’s available, I would’ve liked to maybe see Memphis in there but I have no idea what their viewing numbers...
Oregon State247Sports

Oregon announces uniforms vs. Fresno State

Oregon's dominance in the uniform game carries over into 2021 with their announcement of the week one uniform against Fresno State. On Thursday evening, Oregon announced which uniform they will wear in week one, carrying on the traditional apple green and lightning yellow. Oregon has updated its uniforms for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy