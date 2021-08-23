LISTEN: The self-prescribed Q&A episode
Back from various breaks and schedule interruptions, the podcast returns with a Q&A episode. Today the hosts make up for lost time by quizzing one another on the major issues and questions of the day. What's the fix for recruiting classes? How clever is BYU? What's changed your tune about West Virginia's 2021 season? How do we feel about Jarret Doege? What's the best tidbit behind the scenes so far. All that and more is on the way when you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)247sports.com
Comments / 0