Watch: Gators RB Demarkcus Bowman Shows off Afterburners During Scrimmage

By Demetrius Harvey
 3 days ago
Photo Credit: University of Florida Atletics Association

It's one thing to hear about the speed of Gators transfer running back Demarkcus Bowman, but another thing to actually see it on video.

Yesterday, a video was posted of Bowman breaking through the Florida defense, outrunning them to the end zone, showing off the speed that running backs coach Greg Knox, and many more, have spoken about over the past several weeks.

As of right now, Florida has two running backs that can be categorized as "home-run hitters," in Bowman and redshirt junior RB Lorenzo Lingard. Both players will compete for playing time this year, and likely be used heavily when Florida needs to strike quickly with speed.

While Bowman has shown off plenty of his speed, he will have to take some time in learning the team's playbook, something that is crucial for a young running back's development.

"Now, we just gotta get him to understand the offense, learn the offense and develop as a young player," Knox said last week. "He's still a young player, he's still a freshman. You know, and so he's learning a totally new offense and like I said earlier, pass protection is one of the biggest things he has to grasp and take hold of as a young player.

"And so, that for him, it's tough right now, but he's learning a lot. You know, he's trying to be very detailed in meetings, he's taking notes and he's getting better every day. But I'm excited about what we're seeing right now."

Florida has now gone through both of its scrimmages in anticipation of its Week 1 matchup against Florida Atlantic at home. That game could be a perfect opportunity for the team to see where Bowman is at in terms of his development and could be the first glimpse Gator nation gets at one of the fastest players on the team.

For now, seeing Bowman show off his speed during a scrimmage is the most we will get, and it certainly is impressive.

AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
