AT&T customers can score the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free with an eligible trade-in

Price may be the least exciting iPhone detail to talk about, but it may be the biggest deciding factor when making a purchase. Apple's next iPhone, said to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for the tech giant's next event in September. Although we don't have an official release date yet, the iPhone 13 rumor mill has already started with gossip about the new iPhone's possible cost. We have some thoughts on whether to buy a new iPhone 12 now or wait (the addition of the purple iPhone 12, however, might change the calculus somewhat). But without knowing for sure how much the iPhone 13 will it be it's a tough call.