AT&T customers can score the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free with an eligible trade-in
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is finally here, but for those who shying away due to its $999 sticker price, there’s good news. If you’re a current or new customer, AT&T wants to give you the new folding phone free of charge – you’ll just have to trade in an eligible smartphone and sign up for their unlimited plan. Additionally, they’re offering a similar deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well.knowtechie.com
Comments / 1