Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

AT&T customers can score the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free with an eligible trade-in

By KnowTechie Deals
knowtechie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is finally here, but for those who shying away due to its $999 sticker price, there’s good news. If you’re a current or new customer, AT&T wants to give you the new folding phone free of charge – you’ll just have to trade in an eligible smartphone and sign up for their unlimited plan. Additionally, they’re offering a similar deal on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 as well.

knowtechie.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#At T#Galaxy#Smartphone#At T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Related
TechnologyPosted by
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s latest promotion includes a line of service for free

Finding the right time to switch phone carriers is always a struggle. If you’re going through the hassle of leaving one carrier for another, you’ll want to make sure that you are getting a better deal and better service. It’s even more complicated when you have several family members on the same plan. That’s why T-Mobile’s latest promotion is worth a look for new and current customers alike. For a limited time, T-Mobile customers on eligible rate plans can get a third line for free. Today’s Top Deal 88,000+ Amazon shoppers love these luxurious bed sheets that keep you cool at night! Price:...
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

These are the Samsung Galaxy devices that should get updated to Android 12 (One UI 4)

Samsung has been killing it in most departments lately, none more so than providing timeous software updates and security patches to its vast array of devices. The Korean brand has improved its software support so much that other brands are being shown up (I’m looking at you, Motorola), and the policy is set to continue with the upcoming Android 12/One UI 4.0 update. Thanks to Samsung’s commitment to providing three major OS updates to Galaxy devices that launched as far back as 2019, fewer phones and tablets are being left behind.
TechnologyPhone Arena

Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2021) is cheaper than ever before

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unlike previous generations of Apple's iPad Pro powerhouses, the 2021-released 11 and 12.9-inch tablets are not created equal, featuring one major difference outside of the screen size and resolution department. That makes the fifth-gen...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

iPhone 13 Pro Max - Apple’s Olympic-size mistake, but you'll still buy it

Let's do a short rewind before jumping into the iPhone 13 Pro Max chit-chat. It's late November 2020; you've received your iPhone 12 Pro Max, you set it up and start using it. You see, it's a big phone! But it's OK - that's what you wanted anyway. A week or two later, you start realizing that there's something else that makes it feel… different.
Cell Phonesmoneytalksnews.com

Switching Phone Carriers: 4 Important Things to Know First

If you’re thinking about making the switch to a different wireless carrier, there are a few things you should know beforehand. For starters, you shouldn’t even think about switching wireless carriers unless you’re getting a new phone for free. If you take advantage of the right deal at the right time, you can switch carriers and get a free new phone for your trouble.
Android Central

T-Mobile tries to make up for data breach debacle with free Apple TV+ offer

T-Mobile is giving customers a year of Apple TV for free starting August 25. Magenta and Magenta Max plans are compatible as well as Sprint Unlimited Plus and Premium. This offer is open to new Apple TV users as well as those with a current subscription. T-Mobile announced that it's...
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

This is the cheapest 50-inch QLED 4K TV worth buying today

Let’s face it – among 4K TV deals, models that are equipped with QLED or “quantum LED” technology aren’t the cheapest TVs on the market, but they make up for it with how sharp, vivid, and lifelike their images are. In fact, many of the features on QLED TVs match up to OLED TV deals. That’s why it’s so exciting whenever we find great QLED TV deals, like this one available at Best Buy right now. Out of all the Best Buy TV deals, the Samsung 50-inch Class Q60A Series QLED 4K TV stands out because it’s one of just a few with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology. Right now, it’s available for just $680, $20 off from the original price of $700.
Cell PhonesCNET

Best Samsung phone of 2021

Samsung has always had something of a scattergun approach to its phone launches, offering a wide variety of handsets with varying specs and varying prices. That's still the case today, with its top-of-the-line Galaxy S21 Ultra leading the pack, phones like the S20 FE offering great specs at more reasonable prices, and models such as the Z Fold 2 using innovative folding screens to tempt the cash from your wallet.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Cell Service, Your Phone May Not Work Soon

The world of cell phones has changed drastically in the past decade, both in the technology we use and the industry that runs the networks that keep you connected. Some improvements have made it easier to use our devices in ways we never dreamed possible, while others simply make it less likely you'll drop a call. But there are certain changes in the works that could see a popular cell service provider shut down a major network in the coming months, leaving millions with a phone that may not work. Read on to see which wireless company might be dropped from the airwaves.
Cell PhonesCNET

iPhone 13 price: Apple's latest flagship could cost less than the iPhone 12

Price may be the least exciting iPhone detail to talk about, but it may be the biggest deciding factor when making a purchase. Apple's next iPhone, said to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for the tech giant's next event in September. Although we don't have an official release date yet, the iPhone 13 rumor mill has already started with gossip about the new iPhone's possible cost. We have some thoughts on whether to buy a new iPhone 12 now or wait (the addition of the purple iPhone 12, however, might change the calculus somewhat). But without knowing for sure how much the iPhone 13 will it be it's a tough call.
Cell Phonestmonews.com

T-Mobile offers free iPhone 12 to switchers (no trade-in necessary)

This back-to-school season, T-Mobile is running a few promotions that might encourage non-customers to make the switch. Starting today, new customers can get a free Apple iPhone 12 when they bring their number to T-Mobile and activate service under the Magenta MAX plan. The best thing about this deal is that it doesn’t need any trade-ins. You’ll receive up to $830 off via 24 monthly bill credits in exchange for your iPhone 12 purchase.
HealthAndroid Authority

You can now store your vaccination record in your Samsung Pay wallet

The Commons Project is partnering with Samsung to let you download a verifiable digital record of your vaccination status. Samsung smartphone owners in the US can share their vaccination records with a QR code using Samsung Pay. Most Samsung phones will have access to this feature by the end of...
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Speed Tests Reveal the Fastest Mobile Network in the United States

In its twelfth annual network test, PCMag traveled over 10,000 miles across the U.S. to test the speeds of mobile networks AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. One result? T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G network is the fastest in the nation. 2021 Network Speed Test. The test involved surveys in 30 major cities and...

Comments / 1

Community Policy