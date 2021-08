Dallas-area managers are among the most open to flexibility around where employees should work as tech becomes a bigger local player, new research by Robert Half signals. North Texas ranked No. 4 on a list of U.S. metros with the biggest percentage of bosses who are looking to do a hybrid of in-office and remote work or letting employees decide. The Dallas region came in with 35 percent of companies between those two options, with fully in-office firms accounting for more than 60 percent.