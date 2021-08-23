Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Wurm Online apologizes for lapsed communication, promises work on animal husbandry and VR support

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a little while since we’ve heard anything major out of Wurm Online, with the game’s last big ticket feature being the addition of animal husbandry. After that, the promise of monthly updates fell away, leading many players to become worried about the state of the game. This worry was answered a few days later by one of the devs, who explained that the radio silence was due in part to “life issues” that upended a lot of studio Code Club’s plans.

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Husbandry#Studio Code Club#Vr#Wurm Online
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
TechnologyComputerworld

Facebook promises immersive VR meetings with Horizon Workrooms

Facebook on Thursday unveiled its vision to make remote meetings more immersive with the introduction of Horizon Workrooms, a virtual reality app for team collaboration. But convincing employees to put on VR headsets for conference meetings — or companies to buy the hardware in the first place — could be a tough sell, say analysts.
Internetsiliconangle.com

Facebook announces ‘Horizon Workrooms’ VR remote work app

Facebook Inc. today announced the launch of the beta test of Horizon Workrooms, a virtual reality remote collaboration app that works on the company’s Oculus Quest 2 headset by providing virtual meeting rooms. Workrooms comes at a time when more teams are separated by physical distance due to the COVID-19...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 removes conduit energy and finally makes covenants freely swappable

We have previously noted that the overall design philosophy for World of Warcraft patch 9.1.5 appears to be focused on things that players have been asking to receive for quite some time but that Blizzard has heretofore refused to deliver. But today’s new developer update confirms that patch 9.1.5 will be going up on the PTR in a few days, and among the more notable changes are the removal of conduit energy, the ability to freely swap covenants for players at an undisclosed but high level of Renown, and a skip option for steps of the Covenant campaign already completed on other characters.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Betawatch: Book of Travels postponed its early access yet again

Come on now, Book of Travels, we know you’re shy but it’s time to start putting yourself out there. The game has once again delayed its early access launch, this time opting not to give any date whatsoever but instead adopting a “when it’s ready” approach to future dates. It’s perhaps not surprising given prior delays, but it’s still somewhat disheartening just the same.
Video Gamesvrfocus.com

PlayStation VR Support Teased for Green Hell VR

Last week virtual reality (VR) developer Incuvo announced that its upcoming project Green Hell VR would be delayed a short while pushing the release from 2021 into early 2022. Already confirmed for Oculus Quest and PC VR headsets, the studio has teased this week plans for a PlayStation VR version.
Recipesmassivelyop.com

Path of Exile addresses game balance, ailments, endgame changes, and more

The answers run along a number of topics including game balance matters, mitigation of ailments, item questions, and plans for endgame content. One of the first answers confirms that the game won’t be seeing the mighty nerfening that it saw in patch 3.15 anytime soon, though buffs or nerfs to specific skills should be expected; for example, Fortify will be getting a nerfing in update 3.16 to bring it in line with its intended use as a defensive tool for melee characters.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Realm of the Mad God releases its fully revamped Shatters dungeon

“After years of requests and months of development, the Shatters reconstruction is here at last,” heralds the announcement from Realm of the Mad God, a reconstruction effort that readers will recall was hinted at in a roadmap announcement and then tied to the title’s largest patch of the year. And now the all-new Shatters dungeon is open at last.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Indie MMO TitanReach has apparently suspended development as ‘funds have dried up’

I have some bad news for fans of indie MMORPG TitanReach: The game has apparently suspended development thanks to a lack of funding. Australian studio Square Root Studios told players on Discord this morning that it had hoped to use the game’s progress in 2021 to induce outside investment, but apparently over the last month, that hasn’t paid off. Consequently, the team is hunting for paying work and returning TitanReach’s development “to a hobbyist state” in which the remaining developers won’t be full-time workers.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Considering the ‘housing crisis’ in MMOs like Ultima Online, FFXIV, and EVE Online

MMORPGs with limited digital real estate for player housing such as ArcheAge and Ultima Online may be hurting rather than helping the overall game, a new piece at Game Developer by Lars Doucet argues. The rush to grab land and the potential for real money investment make all of this a dicey prospect, according to the author: “I’m concerned these will lead to digital land speculation bubbles that will make players, developers, and investors alike lose stupid amounts of money.”
Electronicsmobihealthnews.com

Surgical training tool Osso VR adds assessment, more language support

Virtual reality surgical training tool Osso VR is rolling out a new multimodal assessment tool. The new tool lets students and clinicians test their understanding of specific workflows and how to react when something goes wrong during the operation. Students are able to test their skills step by step with haptic sensors, which give users more sensory feedback.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Elite Dangerous Odyssey heralds anti-aircraft turrets in conflict zones and more fixes arriving in Update 7

The next update coming to Elite: Dangerous’ Odyssey expansion is nearly here and it plans to bring a sizeable list of updates, fixes, and improvements to the spaceship sandbox. One of the marquee features is the addition of anti-aircraft turrets to conflict zones, adding a new layer of challenge to players who were joining in these fights with their spaceships instead of on foot. Players on the ground are able to temporarily disable these turrets to aid their friends, while pilots in the sky will also have to contend with AI-controlled ships, bringing dogfighting to the ground-based gunplay already going on in CZs.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Interview: Crowfall’s Global Conquest update brings ‘mega’ changes to the world

Today we are being treated to the latest and greatest Crowfall has to offer with Update 7.100, better known as Global Conquest. We’re expecting a slew of new features coming fresh out of the oven, including improved rewards, reduced downtime between fights, and even an expanded recruit-a-friend program. The tentpole feature this time around, though, is the game’s mega servers.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Black Desert outlines class reboots, quality-of-life streamlining, and new customization plans

Here at the top of September, Pearl Abyss Executive Producer Jae-hee Kim has a letter for western Black Desert PC players. Kim says that the team has been focused on outfits and skins, skill experience for newbies, UI fixes, the stack system, potion usage, server shopping, and conquest wars, including the nixing of the liberation system in those wars. But it’s the look ahead that will interest gamers the most, as Kim notes the game originally launched in 2014 and has suffered from the “pressure to create new things and the steady build-up of content.”
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

The Wagadu Chronicles lands some new funding, shifts its release window to summer 2023

While the afrofantasy MMORPG The Wagadu Chronicles more than met its crowdfunding target, the game has also recently secured some additional funding on top. The latest Kickstarter update post announces that developer Twin Drums was selected to receive a computer game grant from Germany’s federal ministry of transport and digital infrastructure and a loan from the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg funding group.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

World of Warships finally issues apology for August debacles, addresses communication and monetization

World of Warships has really not had the best run over the last couple of weeks. As our own WoWS expert Ben has been covering, August saw a mass-exodus of dedicated content creators from the game over what they characterized as abusive behavior toward influencers as well as problematic and aggressive monetization. Russian devs then poured salt in the wound by issuing a promo code to the Russian community that explicitly attacked one of the content creators who’d criticized the company. The corporate response for these issues has been slow to come and somewhat lacking, as the message for the community following the exodus included no apology, and while the studio suspended the developer responsible for the offensive code, it didn’t reinstate the player himself.
Video GamesRoad to VR

‘Warhammer: Tempestfall’ Delayed to Improve Combat & Progression

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall is an upcoming VR action game from Carbon Studio. The game was original set for a Summer release date on PC VR and Quest, but the studio has announced a delayed release date, now set for sometime in Q4. Carbon Studio says it’s using the time to improve combat, progression, and rewards, and it will run a second closed beta for feedback before launch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy