Wurm Online apologizes for lapsed communication, promises work on animal husbandry and VR support
It’s been a little while since we’ve heard anything major out of Wurm Online, with the game’s last big ticket feature being the addition of animal husbandry. After that, the promise of monthly updates fell away, leading many players to become worried about the state of the game. This worry was answered a few days later by one of the devs, who explained that the radio silence was due in part to “life issues” that upended a lot of studio Code Club’s plans.massivelyop.com
