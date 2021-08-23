Wurm Online apologizes for lapsed communication, promises work on animal husbandry and VR support

World of Warships has really not had the best run over the last couple of weeks. As our own WoWS expert Ben has been covering, August saw a mass-exodus of dedicated content creators from the game over what they characterized as abusive behavior toward influencers as well as problematic and aggressive monetization. Russian devs then poured salt in the wound by issuing a promo code to the Russian community that explicitly attacked one of the content creators who’d criticized the company. The corporate response for these issues has been slow to come and somewhat lacking, as the message for the community following the exodus included no apology, and while the studio suspended the developer responsible for the offensive code, it didn’t reinstate the player himself.